Wichita Walks off Arkansas

Published on August 29, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

WICHITA, Kan. (August 28, 2025)-Kala'i Rosario hit a walk-off grand slam for his second home run of the night in a 7-4 victory for the Wichita Wind Surge over the Arkansas Travelers at Equity Bank Park. Wichita holds sole possession of third place in the Texas League North, two games behind Tulsa for the second-half title.

Two pitches into the game, Colt Emerson slugged a two-run home run to right field to give the Travelers a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

Rosario tied the game with a two-run shot, his 22nd of the year, toward left center in the home half of the third.

Sam Armstrong finished his night with a quality start, throwing six innings and giving up two earned runs on four hits and a walk with seven strikeouts. His 23rd start of the season marks his fifth quality start of the year and second with the Wind Surge.

Emerson drilled a solo shot, his second long ball of the night, to right in the top of the eighth. Bill Knight slapped an opposite-field single to right to drive in another run and gift Arkansas a 4-2 advantage.

An error and two base hits loaded the bases with one out for Wichita in the bottom of the ninth. Maddux Houghton pushed a fielder's choice toward second base, and everybody was safe, with Andrew Cossetti coming in to score. Rosario played hero with two outs, clocking a grand slam into the Wind Surge bullpen for a 7-4 final score and Wichita's second walk-off win of the season.

Jacob Wosinski, who finished with a strikeout over a routine inning of relief, earned the victory and improved to 6-1 with the Wind Surge this year.

POSTGAME NOTES

Wichita has its second walk-off win of 2025 (April 23 vs. Springfield

Kala'i Rosario has his second multi-home run game of his career and this year.

Kala'i Rosario is one home run away from the single-season franchise record (Yunior Severino, 24, 2023).

Nine of the 11 total runs scored in this game came on home runs.

Sam Armstrong throws his fifth quality start of the season and second with the Wind Surge.

Wichita continues the series against the Arkansas Travelers on August 29 at 7:05 PM on 2000s Boy Band Night. The first 1,500 fans will get this Wind Surge cap, courtesy of Hometown Chevy Dealers. The best fireworks show in Kansas takes center stage after the final out of the ballgame. Wichita will also wear special Hill Country Jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game, with proceeds supporting the rebuilding of their baseball and softball fields, as well as those affected by the floods.







