High School Football Returns to Downtown Wichita

WICHITA, KS - The Wichita Wind Surge are excited to announce that high school football will return to Equity Bank Park this fall. Kapaun Mt. Carmel will host Bishop Carroll in the in the Riverfront Showdown at Equity Bank Park.

The game between Bishop Carroll and Kapaun Mt. Carmel returns to Equity Bank Park for a third time. The ballpark has hosted the game in front of crowds of 8,066 during their 2022 matchup and 8,213 in 2023, accounting for two of the highest attended events in ballpark history.

"We are thrilled to once again host this game at Equity Bank Park," Kapaun Mt. Carmel's President, Rob Knapp, said. "The Wichita Wind Surge leadership and staff operate a truly first-class organization, and their partnership allows us to create an unforgettable experience for our students, families, and community. This unique venue elevates high school football and provides memories that will last a lifetime."

"Equity Bank Park will have a busy fall, with multiple concerts, football games, and much more, which ultimately is what this facility is for. We are thrilled to host this game again and know the students, alumni and fans will enjoy this experience in our incredible venue, " said Wind Surge General Manager Matt Hamilton.

"We are excited to once again play the Bishop Carroll vs Kapaun Mt. Carmel football game at Equity Bank Park. This stadium provides an outstanding environment and offers our players, coaches, fans, and communities a first-class experience in one of the best facilities in Wichita," said Bishop Carroll Athletic Director Tyler Frazer. "We always look forward to working with the Wind Surge organization, who do an incredible job of putting on an event."

Ticket information for the game will be announced soon. The Wind Surge continue their final homestand of the season tonight through September 7th.







