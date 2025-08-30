RoughRiders Rally Late to Defeat Flying Chanclas

FRISCO, Texas - The Flying Chanclas de San Antonio (21-34, 60-64) led 3-2 in the bottom of the eighth, but the Frisco RoughRiders (26-29, 64-59) struck for four runs in that same frame to win 6-3 in comeback fashion. Andrew Moore took the loss while Josh Stephan, typically a starter, earned the win with five clean innings in relief.

The Chanclas landed the first punch on Frisco starter Winston Santos when Moisčs Gņmez scorched a double 103mph down the left field line. Marcos Castañon hustled all the way in from first, giving San Antonio the 1-0 lead.

Santos, barely working back from an injury that's kept him out since April, left the game with two outs in the third. Bryan Magdaleno entered and induced a weak groundout from Romeo Sanabria, but an error from shortstop Sebatian Walcott extended the inning. San Antonio capitalized as Magdaleno walked Castañon and Gņmez to load the bases. Magdaleno then uncorked a wild pitch, bringing Sanabria home, before Devin Ortiz beat out an infield single to drive in another run. Both runs were unearned, but San Antonio gladly accepted their 3-0 edge.

San Antonio starter Enmanuel Pinales made his way through the first two innings unscathed, and he started the third with a quick out. However, Pinales walked Aaron Zavala and Frainyer Chavez, who each advanced into scoring position on a wild pitch and proceeded to score on Walcott's two-run double. In a flash, Frisco cut San Antonio's lead to 3-2 as the game went into the fourth.

Big league reliever Chris Martin made a brief rehab appearance in the fourth, and he retired all three men he faced. Martin passed the game to Stephan, who gave Frisco great length. Stephan allowed just three base runners-on two walks and an error-keeping San Antonio at their three runs.

After the two runs in the third, Pinales found his groove, but he did have to help his defense in the fifth. Gņmez and Castañon nearly collided on a tough pop up down the right field line, and in the midst of the confusion, Gņmez dropped the ball and let Zavala reach third with just one out on a three-base error. Pinales buckled up and forced Chavez and Walcott into pop ups, however, keeping the one-run lead.

Pinales looked to be on the verge of completing six innings for the second straight week, but Ryan Och replaced him with two away in the sixth. Och walked his first man, but he finished the frame to take the game into the seventh.

Garrett Hawkins began the seventh for San Antonio, but Andrew Moore had to take over after a two-out walk and single placed a pair on base. Moore got Walcott to pop up again, so the Flying Chanclas continued to cling to their 3-2 lead.

The clinging couldn't last forever, which quickly became clear. Moore hit Luis Mieses to start the eighth, kicking off a host of issues. Keyber Rodriguez singled, and despite Moore striking out Keith Jones II, he walked Jax Biggers to give Frisco a bases loaded opportunity. With the bases full of RoughRiders, Moore left in favor of Routzahn.

The side-winding righty walked Ian Moller, and with nowhere to put him, this tied the game at three. Julian Brock ambushed the next pitch, sending a flyball to center field that flew deep enough to score Rodriguez and leap Frisco ahead. Zavala then stuck the dagger, a two-run triple up the right-center field gap that made it 6-3 Frisco by the time the ninth rolled around.

Stephen remained in for the ninth, and his positive results kept going. He walked Ryan Jackson, but Kai Murphy bounced into a 4-6-3 double play, ending Frisco's late comeback win.

