Community Job Fair Next Wednesday

Published on August 29, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Join us next Wednesday for the Travs Community Job Fair! The job fair will begin when the gates open at 5:35 PM, where job seekers will have opportunities to interview with local businesses.

Job Seekers will also be able to get up to 4 FREE General Admission tickets when you show a resume at the box office. Interested job seekers are encouraged to fill out the form linked HERE or below.

Current businesses planning to attend include Chick-fil-A, David's Burgers, and the Arkansas Army National Guard.

Businesses interested in setting up a booth can fill out the form linked HERE.

Take advantage of this great opportunity to interview with local businesses / potential employees and enjoy a baseball game in the same night!

Dog Days presented by Hollywood Feed are back! Bring your four-legged friend to Dickey-Stephens Bark to get $3 Berm tickets (at the Box Office only).

Dog Days are set for Tuesday, Sept. 2, and Thursday, Sept. 4! (NOTE: Dogs are only allowed in the Berm areas. Entrance at the 3rd Base Gate.)







