Drillers Complete Comeback for 9-7 Win over Hooks

Published on August 29, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Tulsa, OK - The Down four runs in the fourth inning, the Tulsa Drillers rallied for eight straight runs to defeat the Corpus Christi Hooks 9-7 on Thursday night at ONEOK Field. In the comeback, Tulsa scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth and had a pair of three-run innings to down the Hooks. The biggest swing came in the seventh when Chris Newell hit his 18th home run.

The win allowed the Drillers to maintain their lead on second place in the Texas League's North Division at two games over Wichita for the final playoff spot from the division.

The Hooks once again produced an early run, and it took only two pitches in the first inning. On the second pitch of the game, Wes Clarke gave Corpus Christi the lead when he hit a solo home run into the Drillers right field bullpen.

Orlando Martinez began the third inning with a double and scored on Joseph Sullivan's single that gave the Hooks a 2-0 lead.

James Tibbs III drove in Tulsa's first run with a sacrifice fly in the third inning.

The Hooks gained their largest lead of the night in the fourth when Clarke belted his second home run of the night, a three-run shot, upping the margin to 5-1.

The Drillers began their comeback in the bottom of the fourth when two singles and a force out put two baserunners in scoring position. Both baserunners scored when Jeron Williams threw wide of first base on John Rhodes' ground ball.

In the fifth, Zach Ehrhard and Tibbs III each drew walks and stole second and third base to set up Kyle Nevin's double that drove both of them in to the game at 5-5. Nevin broke the tie in the same inning when he advanced to third on a fly out and scored on a wild pitch to give the Drillers a 6-5 lead.

Newell added to Tulsa's lead with his three-run homer in the seventh inning.

A wild pitch and a bases-loaded groundout in the eighth brought the Hooks back within two runs, but Carson Hobbs secured the win for Tulsa in the ninth by retiring the Hooks on a pop out, strikeout, and groundout, recording his second save with the Drillers.

INSIDE THE GAME

*The win was Tulsa's 28th comeback win of the season.

*Brandon Neeck tossed a scoreless inning and two-thirds and was credited with his fourth win this season. He now has a 4-6 record.

*Starting pitcher Roque Gutierrez had a tough night in his ninth start for the Drillers. He completed 4.1 innings and was charged with five runs on six hits, but only four runs were earned. Gutierrez also struck out six.

*Christian Suarez recorded the final two outs in the eighth to bring his scoreless streak to 14 games and 23.0 straight innings.

*Newell's home run was his 18th of the season and his 6th in August. The blast tied him for the third most home runs and third for the most runs driven in the Texas League with 70.

*Nevin filled the box score as he finished with three hits, two RBI and two runs scored.

*Kole Myers joined Nevin, also earning three hits in the game.

*The Drillers activated infielder Sean McLain from the Injured List prior to the game. Thursday was McLain's first game since August 12.

UP NEXT

The Drillers will continue their series with the Hooks on Friday night. First pitch is slated for 7:00 p.m. at ONEOK Field, and the starting pitchers are scheduled to be:

Corpus Christi - RHP Nic Swanson (2-4, 6.41 ERA)

Tulsa - LHP Jackson Ferris (8-6, 4.05 ERA)

