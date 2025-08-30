Ferris & Benitez Tie up Hooks

TULSA - Southpaws Jackson Ferris and Jorge Benitez teamed to hold the Hooks to two hits Friday night, guiding the Drillers to a 4-1 victory before 4,674 fans at ONEOK Field.

Corpus Christi's marker came in the seventh when Jeron Williams doubled to right, stole second and scampered home on a Will Bush chopper.

Luis Baez went 1-for-2 with a walk and stolen base, bringing his August OPS to .979.

Pascanel Ferreras drew two of the six walks coaxed by Corpus Christi, but the club left eight men on base.

Nic Swanson, who hails from neighboring Bixby, Oklahoma, blanked Tulsa in three of the first four innings. The damage came in the third thanks to home runs by Sean McLain and Chris Newell, with Newell going deep in back-to-back games.

Swanson retired the first two in the fifth before permitting a Drillers single which ended his night.

Anderson Bido struck out the lone man he faced to finish the fifth but was touched for a run on three hits and a walk in the sixth.

Wilmy Sanchez and Railin Perez each pitched scoreless innings, with Perez breezing a pair in the eighth.







