RoughRiders Come from Behind for Friday Victory

Published on August 29, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders scored four runs in the eighth inning and used five hitless innings from Josh Stephan to claim a 6-3 victory over the San Antonio Missions on Friday night at Riders Field.

Frisco (26-29, 64-59) trailed 3-2 from the third inning until the eighth, which was highlighted by a two-run triple from Aaron Zavala. Stephen (6-6) earned the win, allowing two walks, no hits, and recording three strikeouts over the final five innings.

The Missions (21-34, 60-64) led 3-0 in the third inning but did not score the rest of the game, tallying just four hits. Andrew Moore (3-3) suffered the loss, charged with three earned runs in 0.2 innings.

Winston Santos allowed one run in his first start since being activated off the injured list. He lasted 48 pitches and 2.2 innings, striking out four while conceding three hits and no walks.

Chris Martin made a rehab appearance for the RoughRiders, pitching a clean fourth inning with one strikeout. He needed just nine pitches to get through the inning, eight of which were for strikes.

The RoughRiders tied the game in the eighth inning on an RBI walk by Ian Moller. Julian Brock provided the go-ahead run on the very next pitch with a sacrifice fly that scored Marcus Smith. One pitch later, Zavala tripled to right center to bring home two more runs.

Stephan then faced the minimum in the ninth, finishing the game on a 4-6-3 double play.

Notes to know

-Two of Frisco's most important hits were similar bloopers: Walcott's two-RBI double in the third inning and Keyber Rodriguez's single in the eighth both came off the bat at 63 miles per hour.

-Zavala's triple was his fifth of the year, the most on Frisco's active roster. He also reached third on a fly ball in the fifth inning, though it was ruled an error on right fielder Moises Gomez for a dropped fly ball.

-Walcott committed two errors, one in the third inning that led to two unearned runs. Walcott had played error-free baseball in 13 of his previous 14 games, but the one exception was a two-error game on Aug. 22 at Corpus Christi.

The RoughRiders meet with the San Antonio Missions (Padres affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, August 30th for game five of the six-game series. The RoughRiders will send out RHP Jose Corniell (0-1, 0.00) against San Antonio's RHP Victor Lizarraga (3-9, 6.16).

Tune into the H-E-B Riders Baseball Network by going to RidersBaseball.com/Broadcast.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from August 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.