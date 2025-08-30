Wind Surge Shut Out Travelers

Published on August 29, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, KS - Five Wichita Wind Surge pitchers combine for the team's 11th shutout of the year in a 3-0 win for the team over the Arkansas Travelers at Equity Bank Park. The win marked the fourth straight for the Wind Surge, who remain in third place of the Texas League North, two games back of Tulsa for a playoff spot.

After neither team could put anything up on the scoreboard for the first three frames, Jake Rucker lined a three-run home run onto the berm in left field to give Wichita a 3-0 lead.

C.J. Culpepper threw five innings of three-hit baseball with two walks and four strikeouts in his 13th start of the season. That would be enough for his second consecutive win of the season to improve to a 2-1 record.

Michael Martinez, John Stankiewicz, Hunter Hoopes, and Kade Bragg all threw an inning each after Culpepper's night wrapped up. Martinez gave up the last Travelers hit all night in the top of the sixth, as the latter three allowed just one man to reach the rest of the evening. Bragg struck out Jared Sundstrom for the final out in the top of the ninth, earning his third Double-A save.

POSTGAME NOTES

The shutout was the 11th on the season for the Wind Surge.

Wichita wins their fourth game in a row.

Jake Rucker hits his sixth home run of 2025.

Wind Surge relievers retired 12 of the final 13 Arkansas hitters on the night.

Tomorrow night is SpongeBob Night at Equity Bank Park.

Wichita continues the series against the Arkansas Travelers on August 30 at 6:05 PM on SpongeBob Squarepants Night. The first 1,500 fans will receive a SpongeBob-themed bucket hat! SpongeBob will be in attendance for the game, and the Wind Surge will also wear special themed uniforms that will be auctioned off after the game. You can listen to Wind Surge games on windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com/tickets.







Texas League Stories from August 29, 2025

