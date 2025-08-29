Kollar Cruises, Missions Claim Rain-Delayed Matchup

FRISCO, Texas (Aug. 28, 2025) - After a 38-minute rain delay, Jared Kollar threw a season-high six innings and allowed just one run as a piggyback reliever to starter Jagger Haynes, helping the San Antonio Missions (21-33, 60-63) beat the Frisco RoughRiders 4-1. Braedon Karpathios drove in two runs with a timely fifth inning double, and Damon Dues tallied three hits to provide most of the offense San Antonio needed.

Haynes, who at the beginning of this month left a game early at Riders Field with an apparent injury, completed two clean innings before handing the game to Kollar. Other than a run on a sacrifice fly from Ian Moller to start his outing in the third, Kollar rolled. He tossed six innings and allowed just four hits while walking one and striking out two, giving the Missions' offense plenty of chances to jump ahead.

The moment when San Antonio broke through came in the fifth. Anthony Vilar and Dues led off with back-to-back singles against reliever Daniel Missaki, who had replaced Frisco starter David Davalillo in the previous inning. Karpathios then sharply grounded a ball that hugged the left field line and stayed fair, rolling far enough into the corner to score Vilar and Dues. After Albert Fabian moved Karpathios to third with a grounder, the infield had to play in. This helped Devin Ortiz scoot a single into right field, driving in another run and making it 3-1 Missions.

After allowing that early run, Kollar set down the RoughRiders in order in three of his next five innings. This included retiring 10 of his last 11 batters.

San Antonio added an insurance run in the eighth when Dues roped an opposite-field double-his third hit of the night-scoring Marcos Castañon to extend the Missions' advantage to 4-1. Harry Gustin inherited the three-run edge in the ninth, and he used all of eight pitches to seal his first Double-A save and a second straight Missions win.

The Missions and RoughRiders continue their six-game series on Friday at 7:05 p.m. Righty Enmanuel Pinales (6-6, 5.78) starts for San Antonio while Frisco has yet to announce a starter. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







