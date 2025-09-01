Naturals Outfielder Gavin Cross Named Texas League Player of the Week for August 25-31

Published on September 1, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - Minor League Baseball announced the Player and Pitcher of the Week honors today for August 25th through August 31st in each of their respective Player Development Leagues and Naturals' outfielder Gavin Cross was named the Texas League Player of the Week for his performance last week in Amarillo against the Sod Poodles.

In six road games in Amarillo, he hit .379 (11-for-29) with three home runs, three doubles, a triple, eight runs scored, and seven RBI as Northwest Arkansas won four of six games against the South Division leading Sod Poodles. Cross, the former 9th overall draft pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, ranks as the Royals' 23rd ranked prospect in their system according to MLB Pipeline.

The power-hitting lefty is leading the Naturals with 16 home runs and 58 RBI on the season to go along with 20 stolen bases, which ranks third on the team. Over the last two months of the season, Cross is hitting .301 (53-for-176) with eight home runs, 27 RBI, and 16 stolen bases. The outfielder has spent parts of three seasons in Northwest Arkansas and is a career .246 hitter in Double-A and has accumulated 38 doubles, 31 home runs, 117 RBI, and 50 stolen bases.

It is the 45th time in franchise history that a Naturals' player has won the league's Player of the Week award, the last being infielder Isan Diaz earlier this year for his play the week of July 7th.

