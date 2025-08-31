Riders Score Eight Straight Runs in Win

FRISCO, Texas - Aaron Zavala collected three hits with a double and an RBI, pacing the Frisco RoughRiders to an 8-4 victory over the San Antonio Missions on Saturday at Riders Field.

Frisco (27-29, 65-59) scored eight consecutive runs after falling behind 1-0 in the first inning. The Missions (21-35, 60-65) managed the first earned run off Jose Corniell this season with a first-inning tally, but Corniell allowed no further damage in his 4.1 innings on the mound. Corniell allowed just two hits, striking out three with no walks.

Zavala recorded hits in each of the first three innings, including a double and an RBI single. He also reached base on a hit by pitch.

Joey Danielson struck out the side in the seventh inning. Jackson Kelley (2-1) took the win by tossing 1.2 scoreless innings. Gerardo Carrillo finished the game with a scoreless ninth, avoiding damage after walking the first two batters of the inning.

All nine RoughRiders starters reached base in the game. Frisco took 10 walks, the most San Antonio has allowed this season. Sebastian Walcott drew four walks on his own, a career high. His season high with the RoughRiders was two walks.

San Antonio's starting pitcher, Victor Lizarraga (3-10), took the loss. He threw three innings with five earned runs and seven hits.

Luis Mieses tripled to start a Riders rally in the third inning. Keyber Rodriguez singled him home, and after two walks, Elih Marrero brought in two runs on a single of his own.

Frisco scored two more runs in the sixth inning without a hit, with Rodriguez and Jax Biggers earning RBIs on a ground ball and sacrifice fly, respectively. Rodriguez finished the day with three RBIs.

Notes to know

-Biggers extended his team-leading streaks on Saturday, getting a hit in his seventh consecutive game and reaching base in his 16th straight. He walked in the third inning and singled in the eighth.

-Corniell now has a 0.45 ERA after his start on Saturday. The No. 3 prospect in the Rangers organization allowed his first earned run in his 17th inning of work, and now has logged 20 innings in total.

-When Danielson struck out the side in order, two of the batters he faced had homered against him on Wednesday. He struck out Devin Ortiz and Marcos Castanon in his one inning of relief.

-Frisco now leads the series 3-2, with a chance to tie the season series with San Antonio, 12-12. Frisco has not lost a season series to the Missions since 2018.

The RoughRiders face the San Antonio Missions (Padres affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. on Sunday, August 31st for the final game of the six-game series. The RoughRiders will send out RHP Jose Gonzalez (1-2, 4.24) against San Antonio's RHP Miguel Mendez (0-2, 7.88)

