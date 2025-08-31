CC's Pen Pitches In, Drillers Clinch Series

Published on August 30, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







TULSA - Kole Myers's two-out, two-run single in the fifth Saturday night proved to be the decisive swing as the Drillers edged Corpus Christi, 4-2, before 5,040 fans at ONEOK Field.

Hooks starter Alonzo Tredwell, toting a 2.81 ERA to start his Double-A tenure, lasted only two outs in his fifth appearance for CC as Tulsa struck for two runs on three walks and one hit.

Corpus Christi's bullpen backed Tredwell with 7 1/3 innings of two-run ball. Tyler Guilfoil highlighted the effort by blanking the Drillers over a season-best three frames.

Hudson Leach added two scoreless innings in relief with Ramsey David pitching a 1-2-3 eighth.

Tulsa lefty Luke Fox fired five no-hit innings before the Hooks managed a marker in the sixth. Lucas Spence opened by smashing a single to right field. Wes Clarke and Joseph Sullivan followed with walks to load the bases. Luis Baez blistered a ground ball at 108 MPH but Sean McLain fashioned a 6-4-3 double play to hold the damage to one run.

Jeron Williams, also aboard in the fourth via a walk, doubled to start the seventh but he was stranded at third.

With CC trailing 4-1, Trevor Austin worked a walk to begin the ninth. Two-outs later, John Garcia lined a two-bagger into the left-field corner, plating Austin to make it a two-run affair. Tommy Sacco Jr. then lifted a long fly to right-center but Zach Ehrhard raced onto the warning track to make the catch to end the game.







Texas League Stories from August 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.