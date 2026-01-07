Presenting the 2026 Baseball Preseason All-Stars

CORPUS CHRISTI - The 2026 South Texas Baseball Preseason All-Star Team, a group of 30 student-athletes from 16 high schools, will be recognized Thursday, January 15 at the 20th South Texas Softball & Baseball Winter Banquet.

Henry Garrett Ballroom Doors open at 6 pm and tickets are available by calling 361-561-HOOK (4665). Presented by Whataburger, the banquet's featured speaker is Corpus Christi native, Team USA member, and Banana Ball coach Valerie Perez.

Divided into Private-3A and 4A-5A ranks, the honorary team was voted on by 40 area head coaches.

The small school all-stars are led by London and Falfurrias as the 2025 regional final foes combined for seven selections. The Pirates, bidding for a sixth consecutive trip to the state tournament and back-to-back championships, placed senior Christian Olivares and juniors JJ Villegas, Aiden Salinas, and Zach Tyrone. Olivares and Salinas are consecutive preseason picks. The Jerseys, who went 10-1 in 31-3A last season, are sending seniors Nathaniel Jaramillo, Derek Vasquez, and banquet repeater Andre Cisneros.

Refugio and Agua Dulce boast two selections each, with the Wildcats represented by seniors Zander Wills and Ray Lewis. Wills was recognized as a preseason all-star last year. Seniors Evan Longoria and Kalab Castillo comprise the Longhorns contingent.

The Private-3A baseball preseason all-stars are rounded out by senior Brady Andrade (Bishop), junior Stratton Mills (Port Aransas), junior Jaxson Alaniz (George West), and senior Derek Garcia (Santa Gertrudis).

Longtime rivals Calallen and Sinton each stocked the big school all-stars with three selections. Seniors Collier Carroll, Drayton Mitchell, and Blake Quinn account for the reigning 4A champion Wildcats. All three were honored as preseason standouts in 2025. Meanwhile, the Pirates placed juniors Dylan Arriaga, Keldon Kemp, and Julian Suarez.

The Veterans Memorial Eagles, who racked up 29 wins last season, are represented by seniors and repeat banquet picks Jordan Garza and Trae Hernandez. Ray and Victoria East also have a pair of selections. Orlando Ruiz, recognized for a second consecutive year, is being joined by fellow Texans senior Joshua Hernandez. The Titans are led by seniors and back-to-back banquet honorees Kason Kolle and Ryan Steele.

The 4A-5A honor squad is completed by juniors Grant Hoogland (King) and Brody Smith (Flour Bluff) and senior Jaden Smith (Tuloso-Midway).

2026 South Texas Preseason High School All-Star Team

Private-3A Baseball Division

Pitcher

Derek Garcia - Santa Gertrudis - Sr.

Nathaniel Jaramillo - Falfurrias - Sr.

Evan Longoria - Agua Dulce - Sr.

Stratton Mills - Port Aransas - Jr.

Derek Vasquez - Falfurrias - Sr.

Catcher

Christian Olivares - London - Sr.

First Base

Andre Cisneros - Falfurrias - Sr.

Second Base

Brady Andrade - Bishop - Sr.

Third Base

JJ Villegas - London - Jr.

Shortstop

Aiden Salinas - London - Jr.

Outfield

Kalab Castillo - Agua Dulce - Sr.

Zach Tyrone - London - Jr.

Zander Wills - Refugio - Sr.

Designated Hitter

Jaxson Alaniz - George West - Jr.

Utility

Ray Lewis - Refugio - Sr.

2026 South Texas Preseason High School All-Star Team

4A-5A Baseball Division

Pitcher

Dylan Arriaga - Sinton - Jr.

Collier Carroll - Calallen - Sr.

Jordan Garza - Veterans Memorial - Sr.

Keldon Kemp - Sinton - Jr.

Drayton Mitchell - Calallen - Sr.

Catcher

Kason Kolle - Victoria East - Sr

First Base

Blake Quinn - Calallen - Sr.

Second Base

Julian Suarez - Sinton - Jr.

Third Base

Orlando Ruiz - Ray - Sr.

Shortstop

Trae Hernandez - Veterans Memorial - Sr.

Outfield

Grant Hoogland - King - Jr.

Jaden Smith - Tuloso-Midway - Sr.

Ryan Steele - Victoria East - Sr.

Designated Hitter

Joshua Hernandez - Ray - Sr.

Utility

Brody Smith - Flour Bluff - Jr.







