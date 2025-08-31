Season-High 10 Walks Haunt Flying Chanclas in Loss to RoughRiders

Frisco, TX - The Flying Chanclas de San Antonio (21-35, 60-65) allowed a season-high 10 walks and fell 8-4 to the Frisco RoughRiders (27-29, 65-59) on Saturday.

Victor Lizarraga, the reigning Texas League Pitcher of the Week, gave up six runs (five earned) in three innings. For Frisco, Jose Corniell went the deepest he's gone since before his Tommy John Surgery in 2023 across 4.1 innings of one-run ball. Despite not getting the official win-that went to Jackson Kelley-Corniell did more than what Frisco could have hoped for.

The Flying Chanclas put the first three pitches of the game in play, jumping out to about as quick a lead as possible. Albert Fabian doubled, Romeo Sanabria grounded out to move him to third and Marcos Castañon also bounced out but drove in Fabian. Before folks settled into their seats, San Antonio led 1-0, but that became the last piece of good news for San Antonio on Saturday.

San Antonio starter Victor Lizarraga filled the bases before recording an out in the bottom of the first. Lizarraga got Luis Mieses to pop out and then forced Keyber Rodriguez to roll a ball to third that could have ended the inning had it been turned for a double play. Instead, an errant throw from third baseball Devin Ortiz towards second allowed two runs to score and jumped Frisco ahead 2-1.

Lizarraga pitched a clean second, but the third turned into a nightmare. Mieses kicked it off with a triple, and Frisco went on to bat around. Rodriguez and Zavala each singled in a run while Elih Marrero produced two with his sharp single. By the end of the third, Frisco led 6-1.

Kevin Kopps gave San Antonio two nice innings out of the bullpen, but Frisco tacked on two more runs in the sixth off Cole Paplham. Paplham loaded the bases with three straight walks, and the pair of runs scored on an RBI groundout by Rodriguez and sacrifice fly by Jax Biggers. After six, Frisco led 8-1.

An opening appeared for San Antonio in the eighth when Avery Weems hit and walked the first two batters he faced. Kai Murphy singled in Francisco Acuña before a wild pitch scored Anthony Vilar and a groundout from Oswaldo Linares brought home Murphy to trim Frisco's advantage to 8-4. The rally continued when Sanabria singled and Castañon doubled, landing two more in scoring position with two away. Moisès Gòmez hit a bullet 104mph off the bat, but it went directly into left fielder Keith Jones II's glove to close that window on the Flying Chanclas.

Closer Gerardo Carillo did dance with danger in the ninth, initiating the frame with two walks, but he worked around the free passes and sealed Frisco's 8-4 win.

UP NEXT:

The Missions and RoughRiders conclude their six-game series on Sunday at 6:05 p.m. Righty Miguel Mendez (8-5, 2.69) starts for San Antonio while righty Jose Gonzalez (1-2, 4.24) goes for Frisco. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







