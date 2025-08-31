Wichita Wins Fifth Straight Versus Arkansas

WICHITA, KS - Five runs over the first two innings paced the Wichita Wind Surge to a 5-2 win over the Arkansas Travelers at Equity Bank Park. The win was the fifth in a row for the Wind Surge, who remain in third place of the Texas League North, two games back of Tulsa for a playoff spot.

Wichita came out swinging early with three runs coming on four hits in the bottom of the first inning. Kaelen Culpepper scored on a fielder's choice, then Andrew Cossetti and Jake Rucker brought home a run each on singles to left and right field.

Kala'i Rosario and Hendry Mendez followed with run-scoring singles in the home half of the second to give the Wind Surge a 5-0 lead.

Caleb Cali crushed a solo shot to left field to open the third and get Arkansas on the board. Bill Knight made it a three-run game after a sacrifice fly to right in the top of the sixth.

Logan Whitaker, Jaylen Nowlin, and Tanner Andrews combined to strand five Travelers on base over the final three innings of the night to secure a 5-2 win for Wichita.

Gabriel Yanez earned his first win with the Wind Surge after giving up an earned run on three hits over one and one-third innings with a strikeout. Andrews retired three straight with a strikeout after a double started the top of the ninth to gather his second save.

POSTGAME NOTES

Wichita wins their 40th home game, tied for the best in the Texas League.

Kaelen Culpepper finishes 3-for-3, reaches base five times on the night.

The Wind Surge have won seven consecutive Saturday games.

Wichita ties their season record of five straight wins.

The Wind Surge host a Family Fun Day for tomorrow afternoon's series finale.

