Cali's 3 Hits and Homer Not Enough

Published on August 30, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita, KS - Caleb Cali tallied three hits including a home run but it was not enough to overcome an early deficit as the Arkansas Travelers fell to the Wichita WindSurge, 5-2 on Saturday night. The WindSurge scored all their runs in the opening two frames and the Travs were unable to recover despite outhitting Wichita, 12-11 for the game. Blake Rambusch joined Cali with a three hit night while Lazaro Montes and Hunter Fitz-Gerald each connected for two hits. Four Travs relievers each worked a scoreless inning keeping the team in the game.

Moments That Mattered

* An RBI fielder's choice and four RBI singles gave Wichita their runs and the early big lead.

* The Travs had chances late in the game but left two runners on base in each of the fifth through eighth innings.

Notable Travs Performances

* 3B Caleb Cali: 3-4, run, HR, RBI

* LF Blake Rambusch: 3-4, 2B

News and Notes

* The game was delayed 31 minutes at the outset due to weather.

* Arkansas finished the night 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

* Cali leads the club with 50 RBI for the season.

The series wraps up on Sunday with lefty Reid VanScoter (4-5, 5.19) making the start for Arkansas against righty Ricky Castro (3-3, 5.19). First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







