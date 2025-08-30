Springfield Cardinals Reach 77 Wins with Walk-Off Friday

Published on August 30, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals improved to 77-47 after a 5-4 walk-off win over the Midland RockHounds on Friday night. It was the Cardinals fourth straight win as they continue to march towards a new franchise win record.

DECISIONS:

W: Jack Ralston (3-3)

L: Colton Johnson (2-2)

NOTES:

Chase Davis and Ramon Mendoza made highlight reel catches in extra innings to help preserve the tied score.

In the eleventh, Miguel Ugueto stole third base, forcing Midland to intentionally walk two batters to bring up Trey Paige, who hit a sacrifice fly to win the game.

Paige went 2-for-3 with a pair of runs driven in.

Pete Hansen started for Springfield, striking out nine over seven innings. He surrendered four runs (three earned).

UP NEXT:

Saturday, August 30, 6:35 PM CT vs. Midland RockHounds at Hammons Field

Great Southern Bank Victory Blue Jersey giveaway (2,000), Postgame Classic Rock Fireworks

LHP Ixan Henderson (9-6, 2.44) vs LHP James Gonzalez (3-3, 4.36)

Radio: Classic Rock 106.7 FM / TV: Bally Sports Live & MiLB.TV







