Naturals Hang on in 8-7 Win Friday

Published on August 30, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







AMARILLO, TX -- Javier Vaz and Carson Roccaforte each homered while Spencer Nivens added three hits in a back-and-forth contest that ended with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (29-26, 62-62) earning an 8-7 win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles (34-21, 66-58) at Hodgetown in Amarillo, Texas. The Naturals remain three games behind the Tulsa Drillers for the final playoff spot in the North Division. Amarillo and Northwest Arkansas continue their series on Saturday with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch.

Vaz got the scoring started in the opening frame. The lefty smashed the sixth pitch of the opening at-bat over the right-field wall to give NWA a 1-0 lead. Amarillo tied the game quickly in the bottom of the first and the contest stayed tied until the fourth.

NWA scored three runs in the fourth. Julio E. Rodriguez grounded into a fielder's choice that scored Brett Squires to give the Nats the lead back, and a wild pitch later in the inning scored Nivens to make it 3-1. Colton Becker stole second, one of his three steals on the night, and an errant throw allowed Rodriguez to score.

The Naturals came back for more in the top of the fifth. Roccaforte went deep for the second time this week, leading off the frame with a solo shot to extend the NWA lead to 5-1. Nivens singled home Gavin Cross with one out in a 1-2 count to make it a 6-1 game.

A wild pitch scored Amarillo's second run of the night in the bottom of the fifth, but Vaz's sacrifice fly in the sixth put the lead back to five. Gavin Logan homered, a two-run shot, in the bottom of the sixth to make it a 7-4 game.

Nivens singled home a run in the top of the seventh, but In the bottom of the frame Manuel Pena homered to cut NWA's lead to three, and an error allowed another run to score, making it 8-6. Jean Walters homered in the eighth to cut the Nats' lead to one, but Ben Sears held off Amarillo's late charge in the 8-6 win.

The Naturals and Sod Poodles continue their series Saturday with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch. Fans can catch all the action with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, by listening to the radio broadcast at www.nwanaturals.com or on the MiLB app.







Texas League Stories from August 30, 2025

Naturals Hang on in 8-7 Win Friday - Northwest Arkansas Naturals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.