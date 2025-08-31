Seven-Run Northwest Arkansas Seventh Inning Dooms Soddies

Published on August 30, 2025

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, TX -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (66-59) fell to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (63-62), 9-2, on Saturday night at HODGETOWN. A combined three runs were scored going into the top of the seventh before the Naturals posted a big inning, tagging the Soddies with the defeat.

Avery Short retired nine of the first 10 batters he faced this evening as the Amarillo starter, tossing three scoreless innings to open play, needing only 39 pitches to do so.

Stepping to the plate for his first at-bat of the night in the third was Gavin Logan as the backstop delivered the first run of the game with a solo homer to right, putting the Sod Poodles in front, 1-0. The Naturals equalized in the top of the fourth as Carson Roccaforte opened the inning with a four-pitch walk. After working his way up to third, he scored on a Justin Johnson sacrifice fly to tie the game. A two-out Roccaforte single in the sixth was followed by an RBI double down the left field line to give the Naturals the lead.

Northwest Arkansas broke the game open with a seven-run seventh inning as the first two batters in the frame reached base, chasing Short from the game. The visitors used a fielder's choice and a throwing error to scratch the first two while a Roccaforte RBI single was followed by back-to-back home runs from Gavin Cross and Brett Squires to cap the scoring.

An RBI single off the bat of LuJames Groover in the seventh would be the only other tally in the Amarillo run column as the Soddies fell by a 9-2 score.

The series concludes tomorrow with RHP Alec Baker (2-3, 5.58) and RHP Ethan Bosacker (5-3, 3.76) scheduled to start.

POSTGAME NOTES

WHERE'S WALDY?: With three walks tonight, Ryan Waldschmidt has drawn 23 bases on balls for the month of August...his .500 OBP in August over 25 games currently sits as the best mark in the Texas League...he also extended his hit streak to nine games.

SWEET BABY LUJAMES: An RBI single off the bat of LuJames Groover in the seventh gave the third baseman his 129th hit of the year...he is pacing for 142 by the end of the regular season.







