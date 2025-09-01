Sunday's Game Rained out in Frisco

FRISCO, Texas - The final game of the series between the Frisco RoughRiders and the San Antonio Missions on Sunday was canceled after four innings at Riders Field due to weather.

Fans who had tickets to Sunday's game can exchange them for tickets to any remaining 2025 RoughRiders home game or a 2026 home game. Fan interested in exchanging their tickets for a 2025 game (September 9-14) can do so at the Box Office at Riders Field during normal business hours, by email at BoxOffice@RidersBaseball.com, or by calling 972.731.9200. Those who prefer to wait for 2026 will have digital vouchers placed into their account when single game tickets go on sale in the fall.

When the game was canceled at the end of the fourth inning, Frisco led 2-0.

Luis Mieses homered in the first inning to register the game's only runs. After Frainyer Chavez singled, Mieses connected on a 97-mile-per-hour fastball and sent it to the Lazy River in right field for a two-run homer.

Jose Gonzalez started on the mound for Frisco and did not allow a run or a hit, facing the minimum over four innings. He allowed a free pass to lead off the first two innings, but induced a double play ball on the next batter both innings. Gonzalez struck out three and retired the final eight batters he faced.

Elih Marrero and Sebastian Walcott both recorded singles, giving Frisco four hits before the game was halted.

Both double plays were started by the first baseman Chavez, who started three 3-6-3 double plays over the last two games of the series.

Frisco (27-29, 65-59) won the series, three games to two, against the Missions (21-35, 60-65).

Notes to know

The RoughRiders head to Midland to begin a six-game series on Tuesday, Sept. 2. The next Frisco home game will be Tuesday, Sept. 9, against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals to open the final series of the season.

Tune into the H-E-B Riders Baseball Network by going to RidersBaseball.com/Broadcast.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







