Riders Stunned in Walk-off Loss Again

Published on September 5, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

MIDLAND, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders ceded two runs in the ninth inning for the second-straight night, dropping the game 5-4 to Midland RockHounds on Friday night from Momentum Bank Ballpark.

Midland (23-38, 62-68) drew first blood in the first inning on RBI doubles from Brennan Milone and Bryan Buelvas to make it 2-0.

Frisco (29-31, 67-61) then took the lead with four runs in the second inning. Julian Brock started the scoring by tying the game with a two-run double before Frainyer Chavez tagged a two-run single to grab a 4-2 advantage.

In the third, the RockHounds added a run, but the Riders threw out two runners at the plate in the inning as well to keep it a 4-3 lead.

That score held until the bottom of the ninth when Milone singled to tie the game at 4-4 against Larson Kindreich (5-4) before Clark Elliott delivered a pinch-hit walk-off single, winning the game 5-4.

Stevie Emanuels (7-1) earned the win with a scoreless last two innings.

Notes to know

-Ryan Lobus struck out the side in his one inning of relief for Frisco.

-Keith Jones II went 2-for-3 with a triple, walk and run scored for the Riders.

-With an Amarillo loss, Frisco's elimination number is three with nine games remaining in the second half.

The RoughRiders face the RockHounds at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 6th for the five game of the six-game series. The RoughRiders will send out RHP Josh Stephan (6-6, 4.98) against LHP James Gonzalez (3-3, 4.35).

