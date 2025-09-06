Riders Stunned in Walk-off Loss Again
Published on September 5, 2025 under Texas League (TL)
Frisco RoughRiders News Release
MIDLAND, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders ceded two runs in the ninth inning for the second-straight night, dropping the game 5-4 to Midland RockHounds on Friday night from Momentum Bank Ballpark.
Midland (23-38, 62-68) drew first blood in the first inning on RBI doubles from Brennan Milone and Bryan Buelvas to make it 2-0.
Frisco (29-31, 67-61) then took the lead with four runs in the second inning. Julian Brock started the scoring by tying the game with a two-run double before Frainyer Chavez tagged a two-run single to grab a 4-2 advantage.
In the third, the RockHounds added a run, but the Riders threw out two runners at the plate in the inning as well to keep it a 4-3 lead.
That score held until the bottom of the ninth when Milone singled to tie the game at 4-4 against Larson Kindreich (5-4) before Clark Elliott delivered a pinch-hit walk-off single, winning the game 5-4.
Stevie Emanuels (7-1) earned the win with a scoreless last two innings.
Notes to know
-Ryan Lobus struck out the side in his one inning of relief for Frisco.
-Keith Jones II went 2-for-3 with a triple, walk and run scored for the Riders.
-With an Amarillo loss, Frisco's elimination number is three with nine games remaining in the second half.
The RoughRiders face the RockHounds at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 6th for the five game of the six-game series. The RoughRiders will send out RHP Josh Stephan (6-6, 4.98) against LHP James Gonzalez (3-3, 4.35).
Tune into the H-E-B Riders Baseball Network by going to RidersBaseball.com/Broadcast.
For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.
Texas League Stories from September 5, 2025
- SA Levels Series - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Martin Records Two RBI in Naturals' 4-3 Loss to Springfield - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Cards Win 10th-Straight, Set Franchise Record - Springfield Cardinals
- Missions Score Touchdown, Take Win on Football Jersey Giveaway Night - San Antonio Missions
- Missions Score Touchdown, Take Win on Football Jersey Giveaway Night - San Antonio Missions
- Amarillo's Slide Extends in Friday Night Defeat - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Riders Stunned in Walk-off Loss Again - Frisco RoughRiders
- Walcott Homers in Extra-Innings Loss - Frisco RoughRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.