Raposo's 5 Ribbies Lead Travs to Victory

Published on September 5, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

North Little Rock, AR - Nick Raposo drove in five runs and the Arkansas Travelers won their fourth consecutive game defeating the Amarillo Sod Poodles by a 7-3 count on Friday night. Colt Emerson recorded two hits and two walks, scored three runs and stole two bases. Four Travs relievers combined to throw 4.1 scoreless innings to preserve the early lead. Jason Ruffcorn picked up his sixth win of the season retiring all four batters he faced. Raposo finished the night with three hits and a walk while driving in five of the team's seven runs.

Moments That Mattered

* Raposo dropped in a two-run single with two out in the opening inning to put the Travs out in front.

* Raposo capped the scoring with another two run single with two out in the eighth inning to put the game out of reach.

Notable Travs Performances

* SS Colt Emerson: 2-3, 2 BB, 3 runs

* C Nick Raposo: 3-4, 5 RBI

News and Notes

* Raposo's five RBIs matched his career high.

* Danny Wirchansky was activated off the Development List earlier in the day and pitched a scoreless seventh inning.

The series continues on Saturday night with lefty Reid VanScoter (4-5, 5.09) making the start for Arkansas against lefty Avery Short (3-6, 4.36). There is a magnetic koozie giveaway for the first 1,000 fans and kids run the bases after the game. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







