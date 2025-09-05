Walcott Homers in Extra-Innings Loss

MIDLAND, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders lost a two-run lead in the ninth inning, falling 8-7 to Midland RockHounds in 10 innings on Thursday night from Momentum Bank Ballpark.

For the third night in a row, Frisco (29-30, 67-60) jumped on the board first, this time with a Sebastian Walcott two-run home run - his 13th of the season - to make it 2-0.

In the bottom of the third, Midland (22-38, 61-68) countered with three runs on a Leo De Vries RBI double and a Nate Nankil two-run double, taking the 3-2 lead.

The Riders jumped back in front in the fourth on a Theo Hardy two-run double and Luis Mieses added a two-run home run in the fifth to push the lead to 6-3.

The RockHounds then answered with two more runs in the bottom of the fifth when De Vries tripled home a tally and scored on an RBI groundout to draw to 6-5.

After a Keyber Rodriguez sacrifice fly in the seventh added insurance to make the score 7-5, the RockHounds scored twice in the bottom of the ninth to tie the game on RBI singles from Sahid Valenzuela and Clark Elliott.

Emiliano Teodo (1-1) then uncorked a walk-off wild pitch in the bottom of the 10th, allowing Brennan Milone to score the winning run.

Shohei Tomioka (2-3) threw a scoreless 10th to earn the victory.

Notes to know

-Biggers extended his team-leading streaks on Thursday, getting a hit in his 10th consecutive game and reaching base in his 19th straight. During the hitting streak, he is batting .387 (12-for-31).

-With his 30th steal of the season and his 13th home run, Walcott became the first Texas League teenager to have double-digit homers and 30-plus steals since Roberto Alomar in 1987 (12 HR, 43 SB with Wichita).

-With an Amarillo loss, Frisco's elimination number is four with nine games remaining in the second half.

The RoughRiders face the RockHounds at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 5th for the fourth game of the six-game series. The RoughRiders will send out RHP Winston Santos (0-0, 3.34) against RHP Chen Zhuang (6-11, 3.92).

Tune into the H-E-B Riders Baseball Network by going to RidersBaseball.com/Broadcast.

