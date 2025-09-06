Martin Records Two RBI in Naturals' 4-3 Loss to Springfield

Published on September 5, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - Rudy Martin's two RBI accounted for two-thirds of the Northwest Arkansas Naturals' (64-66, 31-20) three runs in their 4-3 loss to the Springfield Cardinals (83-47, 40-21). The two teams continue their series on Saturday at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas, and the first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 PM CT.

After a scoreless first inning, Springfield's Trey Page hit a solo home run in the top of the second to give the Cardinals a 1-0 lead. The score held until the bottom of the fifth inning when Dustin Dickerson worked a one-out walk. Martin followed with a double that scored Dickerson and tied the game, 1-1.

Both sides traded blows in the sixth inning, which started with a one-run frame for the Cardinals. In the bottom half, Carson Roccaforte led off with a walk, Gavin Cross doubled, and Brett Squires worked a walk to load the bases. Spencer Nivens hit a sacrifice fly that scored Roccaforte, and through six the game was knotted up 2-2.

The Cardinals scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning, and the Naturals came to the plate down two in the bottom of the ninth. Dickerson led off with a triple and scored on Rudy Martin's sacrifice bunt. Springfield held on and found three outs to secure the 4-3 victory, which marked their franchise record 10th win in a row.

The Naturals continue their six-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals Double-A affiliate, the Springfield Cardinals on Saturday. The game's first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 PM CT at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, AR. Fans can follow the action all series long with the "Voice of the Naturals," Shawn Murnin, on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV, the MiLB and MLB Apps, and nwanaturals.com with a subscription. Free audio is available through the MiLB App and team website, and fans can also stream for free on the Bally Sports Live app.

By AJ Swiatek







Texas League Stories from September 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.