Drillers Work Late to Beat Wind Surge

Published on September 5, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita, KS - Friday night's game between Tulsa and Wichita got a late start due to a 2 hour and 14 minute rain delay, but the game proved to be worth the wait for the Drillers. They scored three quick runs in the top of the first inning and never lost the lead in posting an important 6-1 win over the Wind Surge at Wichita's Equity Bank Park.

Per rules in Minor League Baseball, because the rain prevented the game from starting until after 9 o'clock, it was only seven innings in length.

The victory was the second straight for the Drillers over the Wind Surge, and the two teams have split the first four games of their six-game series as they battle for a berth in the Texas League playoffs.

With the win, second-place Tulsa increased its lead in the TL North Division standings to two full games over third-place Wichita. Because first-half, division champion Springfield appears likely to also win the second-half title, the team finishing in second place in the second half will claim the division's second playoff spot and face the Cardinals in the first round of the TL postseason.

After waiting out the long rain delay, Tulsa's offense got off to a quick start with leadoff batter Zach Ehrhard drawing a walk to open the game in the top of the first inning. After a base hit by Kole Myers put runners at the corners, Ehrhard came home with the game's first run on a passed ball. Myers scored the second run of the first inning on a single from Kyle Nevin.

Nevin stole second base and eventually scored himself on a sacrifice fly from Chris Newell that capped the three-run first inning for the Drillers.

The Wind Surge answered with a run in the bottom half of the first. After Kala'i Rosario drew a one-out walk from Tulsa starting pitcher Luke Fox, Hendry Mendez singled and Ricardo Olivar flew out, leaving runners at first and third.

Fox looked to be out of the inning when he appeared to have Mendez picked off, but first baseman Nevin threw wildly to third, allowing Rosario to come home and trim Tulsa's lead to 3-1.

The score did not change until Tulsa scored in each of the final two innings.

In the sixth inning, a one-out single with the bases loaded by Sean McLain plated two runs.

An unearned run in the seventh completed the scoring.

INSIDE THE GAME

*Tulsa and Wichita are also in a tight battle in this year's Coors Light Propeller Series. With Friday's win, Tulsa evened this year's season series between the two teams at 11 wins each. It means the winner of Sunday's series finale between the two teams will win this year's Propeller Trophy. Rules for the Coors Light Propeller Series state that if the season series ends tied, the winner of the final game of the season between the two teams will win the trophy.

*Fox fell one out short of qualifying for the win. The Tulsa lefthander worked 4.2 innings and allowed just the first-inning, unearned run. Fox gave up two hits and four walks while striking out three, lowering his Double-A ERA to 2.48.

*Jeisson Cabrera took over for Fox with two outs in the bottom half of the fifth inning and retired all four batters he faced. Cabrera was credited with the win, improving his record to 4-1.

*Christian Suarez closed it out with a 1-2-3 bottom of the seventh. Suarez extended his scoreless streak to 16 games and 26.0 straight innings. He has not allowed a run since July 6.

*Because of the rain delay, the game did not begin until 9:19 p.m. and it did not finish until 11:55 p.m.

*The Drillers trail the first-place Cardinals by four games with eight games remaining in the regular season. The Redbirds have won ten straight game.

UP NEXT

The Drillers and Wind Surge will play the fifth game of their six-game series on Saturday night at Equity Bank Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. and the starting pitchers are slated to be:

Tulsa - RHP Chris Campos (7-6, 4.45 ERA)

Wichita - RHP Ricky Castro (3-3, 5.00 ERA)







