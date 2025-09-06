Wind Surge Fall to Drillers

Published on September 5, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

WICHITA, Kan. - After a two-hour and 14-minute rain delay, the Wichita Wind Surge fell 6-1 in seven innings to the Tulsa Drillers at Equity Bank Park. The Wind Surge are now two games back of the Drillers for the playoff spot.

Tulsa didn't waste time after the rain delay by scoring three runs in the top of the first inning on a passed ball, a Kyle Nevin RBI single, and a Chris Newell sacrifice fly. Kala'i Rosario scampered home on an infield error on a designed pickoff play in the home half of the frame to make the score 3-1 Drillers after one.

Gabriel Yanez walked a batter and retired the other six batters he faced over two innings of relief.

Sean McLain drove in two runs for Tulsa on a single to left in the top of the sixth to make it a five-run Drillers lead. Ben Ross threw a man out at the plate in the frame to keep Wichita within range.

Taylor Young singled and a sixth Drillers run came in on an error in the top of the seventh on the way to a 6-1 final.

Alejandro Hidalgo fell to 0-4 with the loss. Over two innings, he gave up three earned runs on three hits and three walks with a strikeout.

POSTGAME NOTES

Tonight's rain delay is the longest in the history of Equity Bank Park (2:14).

The Wind Surge are two games back of Tulsa for the playoff spot.

Wichita wore special jerseys on Cancer Awareness Night.

The Wind Surge and Drillers are tied 11-11 in the season series.

Wichita continues the series against the Tulsa Drillers on September 6 at 6:05 PM on Harry Potter Night. The Wind Surge will wear special jerseys, and the first 2,000 fans will receive a pair of Wind Surge x Harry Potter themed socks! The best fireworks show in Kansas takes place after the game, courtesy of our friends over at Mid American Credit Union. You can listen to Wind Surge games on windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com/tickets.







