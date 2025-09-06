SA Levels Series

Published on September 5, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

SAN ANTONIO - After the Hooks jumped out to a 2-0 series lead on Wednesday, the Missions countered with back-to-back wins, including a 7-1 decision Friday night before 4,615 fans at Wolff Stadium.

Corpus Christi trailed, 2-1, after six but the Hooks committed three of their four errors in the seventh and eighth, helping San Antonio to five runs.

The Hooks marker came in the second on doubles by Pascanel Ferreras and Luis Baez.

Missions hurlers held CC to one additional hit, a ninth-inning two-bagger by Ferreras, who stands 5-for-11 with four doubles and five walks in the series.

Baez, who batted .361 in August, has three hits in his last seven at-bats.

Corpus Christi starter Alonzo Tredwell struck out four in the first and second but was forced to exit the game after throwing 61 pitches.

Anderson Bido suffered the loss despite holding San Antonio to one unearned run in 2 1/3 innings.

Ramsey David, blanking foes in four of six Texas League assignments, also pitched well out of the Hooks bullpen, needing only 12 pitches to record 1 2/3 scoreless innings.







