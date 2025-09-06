Amarillo's Slide Extends in Friday Night Defeat

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (66-64) fell to the Arkansas Travelers (66-64), 7-3, on Friday night at Dickey-Stephens Park. The home team used three two-run frames to clinch the series and hand Amarillo their seventh consecutive defeat.

Arkansas jumped out to a 3-0 advantage after the first two innings. Nick Raposo delivered a two-out, two-run knock in the first before consecutive singles in the second inning added another run.

Amarillo got two runs back in the third. Ryan Waldschmidt notched a lead off single, before scoring on LuJames Groover 's RBI double. Groover didn't stay on base long as Ben McLaughlin immediately brought him across to cut the deficit to 3-2.

A pair of two-out RBI singles in the fourth grew Arkansas' lead to 5-2. Like they did in the third, Groover and McLaughlin combined to score another run for the Sod Poodles in the fifth. Groover doubled with two outs, before the Arkansas Razorback made it a 5-3 score.

Both bullpens kept each offense in check, highlighted by Casey Anderson 's three scoreless innings. Amarillo put the tying runs on base in the eighth, but came up empty. In the bottom half, Arkansas added two insurance runs on Raposo's second two-run single, who finished with five total RBI. The home team held Amarillo scoreless in the ninth to close out the victory.

Two southpaws will duel on Saturday night as LHP Avery Short (3-6, 4.36) and LHP Reid VanScoter (4-5, 5.09) toe the rubber for game five's 6:05 p.m. first pitch.

POSTGAME NOTES

SWEET BABY LUJAMES: With two hits tonight, LuJames Groover now has 135 total hits in the 2025 campaign...he moves into a tie for third-most by a Soddie in a single season (Ivan Castillo, 2019).

NO MCLAUGHLIN MATTER: A two RBI night for Ben McLaughlin gives him 21 total in 22 games played at the Double-A level...it is his sixth multi-RBI effort for Amarillo this season.







