Cards Win 10th-Straight, Set Franchise Record
Published on September 5, 2025 under Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGDALE, AR - Chase hit a tie-breaking two-run single in the top of the ninth to lead the Springfield Cardinals to a 4-3 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Friday night at Arvest Ballpark. The victory extended the club's win streak to 10 games to set a new franchise record.
DECISIONS:
W: Michael Watson (1-1)
L: A.J. Causey (3-2)
NOTES:
- The previous franchise-best win streak of nine was first set by the 2024 club when they started last season with nine consecutive wins.
- Davis' go-ahead hit in the ninth was his third of the game. He's had three hits in back-to-back games.
- Trey Paige hit a solo home run, his fifth at Double-A, to get the scoring started in the second inning.
- Ixan Henderson allowed two runs over five-plus innings in a no-decision.
UP NEXT:
- Springfield (40-21, 83-47) at Northwest Arkansas (31-30, 64-66)
- Saturday, September 6, 6:05 p.m. CT at Arvest Ballpark
- LHP Brycen Mautz vs. TBA
- Radio: Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com
