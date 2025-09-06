Cards Win 10th-Straight, Set Franchise Record

September 5, 2025

SPRINGDALE, AR - Chase hit a tie-breaking two-run single in the top of the ninth to lead the Springfield Cardinals to a 4-3 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Friday night at Arvest Ballpark. The victory extended the club's win streak to 10 games to set a new franchise record.

DECISIONS:

W: Michael Watson (1-1)

L: A.J. Causey (3-2)

NOTES:

- The previous franchise-best win streak of nine was first set by the 2024 club when they started last season with nine consecutive wins.

- Davis' go-ahead hit in the ninth was his third of the game. He's had three hits in back-to-back games.

- Trey Paige hit a solo home run, his fifth at Double-A, to get the scoring started in the second inning.

- Ixan Henderson allowed two runs over five-plus innings in a no-decision.

UP NEXT:

- Springfield (40-21, 83-47) at Northwest Arkansas (31-30, 64-66)

- Saturday, September 6, 6:05 p.m. CT at Arvest Ballpark

- LHP Brycen Mautz vs. TBA

- Radio: Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com







