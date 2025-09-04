Davalillo Named Texas League Pitcher of the Month

Published on September 4, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - Frisco RoughRiders starting pitcher David Davalillo was named Texas League Pitcher of the Month for August, Minor League Baseball announced on Thursday.

The No. 7 prospect in the Rangers organization made five starts over the month, going 1-1 with a 1.82 ERA. Over his 24.2 innings, he struck out 23 while walking eight and surrendering only 17 hits. Opponents hit .191 against him and he totaled a 1.01 WHIP.

The highlight of his month came against Midland on August 14th when he poured in 7.0 shutout innings, striking out one batter and ceding only three hits in a 4-1 Frisco win.

Overall on the season, Davalillo is 2-3 with a 2.12 ERA in 10 games with the RoughRiders, including nine starts. He began the season with High-A Hub City, going 4-1 with a 2.12 ERA for the Spartanburgers.

Davalillo was signed by the Rangers in 2022 as a free agent out of Venezuela. The righty shined in 2024 as well, going 8-2 with a 1.88 ERA across 22 games between Low-A Down East and High-A Hickory.

The RoughRiders face the RockHounds at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 4th for the third game of the six-game series. The RoughRiders will send out RHP David Davalillo (2-3, 2.12).

