Wolff Stadium Makes Fetch Happen as Missions Fall to Hooks

Published on September 4, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - On Mean Girls themed Bark in the Park Night, Regina George took the field in the form of the Corpus Christi Hooks (23-36, 45-82), who didn't let the San Antonio Missions (21-37, 60-67) sit with them in their 7-1 victory. Hooks starter James Hicks dominated, carrying a perfect game into the sixth and finishing with 12 strikeouts.

Neither team recorded a hit through the first four innings. Jagger Haynes tossed three clean innings in which he only walked two. Josh Mallitz then made his Missions' debut and set down all three men he faced.

Once Jared Kollar entered, the Hooks woke up. Trevor Austin led off the fifth with a triple, kickstarting a five-run fifth for Corpus Christi. Jeron Williams and Lucas Spence singled in runs. Pascanel Ferreras did the same, and another run scored on an error getting the ball into the infield. A Joseph Sullivan RBI groundout capped the effort, giving Corpus Christi a 5-0 advantage heading to the bottom of the fifth.

While the Corpus Christi offense did their part, Hicks put on a clinic. Hicks retired the first 15 Missions and pitched perfectly until Anthony Vilar homered in the sixth. That homer acted as a blip on the radar, however, as Hicks struck out 12 batters while allowing just that one run and hit as well as a walk.

The Hooks tacked on a pair of unearned tallies in the seventh, ballooning their lead to 7-1. Hicks left as the seventh began, but three Corpus Christi relievers combined to finish the game with three scoreless innings.

UP NEXT:

The Missions and Hooks continue their six-game series on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. Righty Enmanuel Pinales (6-6, 5.60) starts for San Antonio while Nic Swanson (2-5, 6.35) starts for Corpus Christi. It is Taco Bell Value Night, so the Flying Chanclas take the field! Fans can get discounted tickets as well as $2 hot dogs, $2 popcorn, $2 soda and $2 American draft beer while playing loteria at the ballpark. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







Texas League Stories from September 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.