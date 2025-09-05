Soddies Skid Continues in Rout by Arkansas

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (66-63) fell to the Arkansas Travelers (65-64), 11-1, on Thursday night at Dickey-Stephens Park. Amarillo pitching plunked six batters as they fell for the sixth consecutive game following a seven-run Arkansas fourth inning.

After Amarillo left the top of the first scoreless despite loading the bases, the Arkansas bats went to work as a Bill Knight sac fly gave the Travelers the early lead. The home squad followed suit in the second as Hunter Fitz-Gerald scored on a throwing error.

The Sod Poodles earned a run in the top of the third to cut the deficit in half, doing so on Jose Fernandez 's single as the knock brought Ryan Waldschmidt around to score. A Knight groundout and a Lazaro Montes RBI single in consecutive third inning at-bats extended the Arkansas advantage to three.

The Travelers broke the game open in the bottom of the fourth as two batters were hit with the bases chucked and an additional three batters were walked with bases still full to net five runs on free bags. Freuddy Batista capped the seven-run Arkansas fourth with a two-run single to right, making it an 11-1 ballgame.

A bullpen combination of Carlos Rey, Yilber Diaz, and Jesus Valdez strung together 4.1 scoreless innings in relief, striking out four batters in the process. The Travelers arm barn matched it, tagging Amarillo with the defeat, their sixth in a row.

Game four of the series will see RHP Daniel Eagen (0-1, 2.38) and LHP Adam Seminaris (6-7, 2.93) face off on Friday as Amarillo looks to get back in the win column.

POSTGAME NOTES

SWEET BABY LUJAMES: Turning in the only multi-hit effort of the evening for Amarillo was LuJames Groover ...he brings his Texas League-leading hit total to 133 with the pair of knocks, passing Leandro Cedeno (132, 2022) for most hits in a season by a Sod Poodle.

ROCKET MAN: Continuing to swing a hot bat as of late is Caleb Roberts ...since August 1, the outfielder is batting .309 (25-for-81) with a 11 XBH, good for a .580 slugging percentage.







