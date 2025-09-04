Mendoza Homer Highlights Big Comeback in Ninth

September 4, 2025

SPRINGDALE, AR - The Springfield Cardinals rallied for six runs with two outs in the top of the ninth inning to come back and beat the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, 9-8, on Wednesday night at Arvest Ballpark. Ramon Mendoza blasted a game-tying three-run home run, his team-leading 14th of the season, and Dakota Harris later followed with the game-winning RBI to help the Cardinals to their eighth consecutive win.

DECISIONS:

W: Sean Harney (1-1)

L: Mauricio Veliz (0-1)

S: Luis Gastelum (9)

NOTES:

- The five-run deficit was the largest overcome by the Cardinals this season. Miguel Ugueto started the scoring with a two-run single.

- Sean Harney picked up the win in relief in his first appearance back off the injured list. Luis Gastelum earned his team-leading ninth save.

- Ricardo Velez threw 3.1 scoreless innings in relief of starter Chen-Wei Lin. Lin allowed six runs over 2.1 innings.

- Springfield has tied its season-best win streak at eight games. Its the club's third win streak of eight games.

UP NEXT:

- Springfield (38-21, 81-47) at Northwest Arkansas (31-28, 64-64)

- Thursday, September 4, 7:05 p.m. CT at Arvest Ballpark

- LHP Pete Hansen vs. LHP Ryan Ramsey

- Radio: Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com







