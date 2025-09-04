Ryan Waldschmidt Named Texas League Player of the Month

AMARILLO, TX - Minor League Baseball today announced that Amarillo Sod Poodles outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt has been named the Texas League Player of the Month for August. Arizona's top prospect and the number 67 overall prospect across Major League Baseball (MLB Pipeline) had an outstanding month at the dish and in the field, becoming an instrumental piece in the Amarillo batting order amidst the Sod Poodles race towards the postseason.

Appearing in 26 of Amarillo's 27 August games, Waldschmidt was a stalwart at the top of the Sod Poodles order, primarily batting second as the club's center fielder. For the month, he batted .371 (36-for-97) while leading the Texas League in hits (36), runs (28), OBP (.504), and OPS (1.143) while tying for first in walks (24) and tallying nine multi-hit performances. He also ranked second in batting, stolen bases (12), and SLG (.639).

In total, he amassed 13 extra base hits with six going for home runs, driving in 17 runs in the process. Five of his six bombs were launched over a three-game span from August 14-16, a stretch that featured a pair of multi-homer efforts, the only two multi-homer performances of Waldschmidt's career. The five blasts were the most by a Sod Poodle in any three-game stretch in franchise history and his performance that series against Corpus Christi (Double-A, Houston Astros) yielded him Texas League Player of the Week honors.

Waldschmidt proved to be a difficult out at the plate for opposing pitchers and took advantage of his time on the basepaths, reaching base in just over half of his plate appearances. His rate was due in large part to the 24 walks he drew in August, a new Amarillo record for the most in a single calendar month. He also made Sod Poodles history by scoring more runs (28) than any other Amarillo batter in a month. His 12 stolen bases are the second most in a month in club history, trailing only Nick Dalesandro (13, June 2022).

The center fielder joined exclusive company not just in Amarillo or Texas League history, but across Double-A baseball. With data available as far back as 2005, he is one of two Double-A players to post a month with 5+ home runs, 5+ doubles, 20+ walks, and 10+ stolen bases, joining Chris Young of the Birmingham Barons (Chicago White Sox) who reached those benchmarks across 32 games in August 2005.

The University of Kentucky product is the first Sod Poodle to take home monthly honors since Deyvison De Los Santos won Texas League Player of the Month for April last year. With Waldschmidt's announcement this afternoon, a Sod Poodle has taken home at least one monthly award in each of the last four seasons.

The Texas League South-leading Sod Poodles return to HODGETOWN on September 9 for the final homestand of the regular season. Their quest towards clinching a postseason berth will see them match up with the Midland RockHounds (Double-A, Athletics) to close out the regular season. Single-game tickets are available and can be purchased at the box office located outside the third base gate on Buchanan Street.







