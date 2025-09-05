Early Runs Carry Flying Chanclas over Hooks 3-2

Published on September 4, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The Flying Chanclas de San Antonio (22-37, 61-67) made their final home appearance of the year Thursday evening, gliding to a 3-2 victory over the Corpus Christi Hooks (23-37, 45-83) in front of the Wolff Stadium faithful.

Enmanuel Pinales took the mound for the Flying Chanclas with the intention of replicating his previous outing at the Wolff in which he tossed six scoreless innings against the Amarillo Sod Poodles.

For the first time this homestand, San Antonio struck first after putting a run on the board in the bottom of the second. Devin Ortiz led off the inning with a base knock and following an Anthony Vilar popout, Moisés Gómez pulled a double down the line to put the two San Antonio baserunners in scoring position. The newest Flying Chanclas catcher, Chris Sargent, picked up his third RBI of the year after Ortiz tagged from third on a sac-fly. Hooks left fielder Luis Baez was able to fire a strong throw home, but Ortiz slid underneath the tag of Corpus Christi catcher Will Bush, making the game 1-0 in favor of San Antonio.

The San Antonio scoring continued into the following inning after Wyatt Hoffman walked with two away. Hoffman took over at second after Francisco Acuña was ejected for arguing balls and strikes in the home half of the first inning. Hoffman then moved into scoring position after swiping second, and Ortiz followed up with his second hit of the day to bring home the speedy San Antonio shortstop and double the Flying Chanclas lead to 2-0.

Corpus Christi wasted no time cutting into the Flying Chanclas advantage after Orlando Martinez took Pinales's third pitch of the fourth inning and hammered it over the wall in right-center field to make the game 2-1.

Pinales ran into danger in the top of the sixth after the righty allowed back-to-back Hooks batters to reach with one away. With Corpus Christi baserunners now on first and second, an unfazed Pinales struck out Trevor Austin for the second out of the inning and closed out the inning with a groundout to preserve the San Antonio advantage.

Ryan Och took over things on the hill in the top of the seventh, closing out the night for Pinales, who finished six frames of one run ball on three hits. The Flying Chanclas' right-hander walked three while notching six strikeouts. Och, a southpaw, went on to throw a scoreless inning despite issuing a walk. His outing extended into the eighth, where he picked up the first two outs before Andrew Moore got called out of the San Antonio bullpen.

Moore began his outing walking the first two Hooks before getting the last out of the inning and pushing the 2-1 San Antonio lead into the home-half of the eighth where the Flying Chanclas hoped to add insurance runs.

The Flying Chanclas loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning after a leadoff walk to Braedon Karpathios was met with a Romeo Sanabria single and a walk to Hoffman followed the base hit. With San Antonio men on all bases with no outs, Ortiz struck out for the first out and with one down and the bases still juiced, Vilar grounded a ball to first baseman Wes Clarke, who fired home to catch Karpathios for the force out. With the chance to score dwindling away, a wild pitch uncorked by Patrick Halligan during Gómez's at bat brought home Sanabria to increase the San Antonio lead 3-1.

Moore remained on the hill in the ninth with the chance to earn his first save in a San Antonio uniform. Back-to-back singles by Jeron Williams and Baez welcomed the ninth. Both runners then advanced to scoring position on a wild pitch. Moore gained the first out of the inning after he induced a groundout by Will Bush, but Williams came across to make it a one-run ball game. Moore struck out the next two batters to send the Hooks packing and finalize a 3-2 home victory.

UP NEXT:

The Missions and Hooks continue their six-game series on Friday at 7:05 p.m. Right-hander Victor Lizarraga (3-10, 6.46) gets the start for San Antonio while righty Alonzo Tredwell (2-1, 3.78) starts for Corpus Christi. As part of our Crossover Collection, the first 2,000 fans through the gates will receive a Missions themed Football Jersey. Kids will also have the chance to run the bases after the game as part of Kids Run The Bases. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







Texas League Stories from September 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.