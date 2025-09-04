Cross Mashes 17th Homer in Naturals' 9-8 Loss to Cardinals

SPRINGDALE, AR - Gavin Cross belted a three-run home run over the center-field wall, his team-leading 17th of the season, in the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (64-64, 31-28) 9-8 loss to the Springfield Cardinals (81-47, 38-21). The two sides continue their series on Thursday at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. The game's first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM CT.

The Naturals brought nine players to the plate in the bottom of the second inning. Justin Johnson led off with a walk, and after two quick outs, Sam Ruta reached first on a walk of his own. Dustin Dickerson scored Johnson with a single, and Javier Vaz loaded the bases with a third walk in the half-inning. Carson Roccaforte plated Ruta and Dickerson on a double, and Cross cleared the bases with a three-run shot to dead-center field that put the Naturals up 6-0 through two.

Northwest Arkansas' starting pitcher Frank Mozzicato exited the game after 5.0 shutout innings with three strikeouts and just two hits allowed, and Caden Monke took over for the sixth. The Cardinals scored one run against Monke in the inning, and then two in the seventh. The Naturals got the pair back after the stretch behind a Brett Squires double and Johnson single. Spencer Nivens scored Squires on a base knock, and after moving to third, Johnson scored on Ruta's sac-fly. After the flurry of runs, the eighth inning was scoreless, and the Naturals entered the ninth up 8-3.

The Cardinals erupted for six runs with two outs in the top of the ninth inning, and NWA was kept off the board in the bottom of the frame. The rally pushed the Springfield Cardinals past the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, 9-8.

The Naturals continue their six-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals Double-A affiliate, the Springfield Cardinals on Thursday. The game's first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM CT at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, AR.







