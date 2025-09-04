Wind Surge Wednesday Night Game Postponed, Doubleheader to Take Place Tomorrow at Equity Bank Park

Published on September 4, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - Tonight's ballgame between the Wichita Wind Surge and Tulsa Drillers at Equity Bank Park has been postponed due to technical difficulties, marking the first home postponement for the Wind Surge since May 3, 2022, against the Drillers.

Wichita and Tulsa will play a doubleheader tomorrow, with Game 1 starting at 2:05 PM. Game 2 will follow suit approximately 30 minutes following the final out of Game 1. Both games will be seven innings. Tickets will be single admission, with gates opening at 1:30 PM. Any tickets from tonight's scheduled game may be redeemed for any remaining regular season home game for the 2025 season.

Sam Armstrong, tonight's scheduled starter, will be the Wind Surge arm for Game 1, where Wichita will play as the Wind Surge. C.J. Culpepper gets the nod from Manager Brian Dinkelman for Game 2, where the Tumba Vacas de Wichita take the field for the final time in 2025.

