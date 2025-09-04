Hicks Strikes out 12, CC Pens One-Hitter

Published on September 4, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

SAN ANTONIO - James Hicks turned in professional bests in both innings and strikeouts Wednesday night, breezing 12 Missions while allowing two baserunners over six frames as the Hooks rolled past San Antonio, 7-1, for a second consecutive win at Wolff Stadium.

Hicks, whose previous career best was eight Ks, retired the first 15 in order, striking out nine.

Corpus Christi, held hitless over the first four innings, busted through with a five-spot in the eighth. Trevor Austin's wall-banging triple to center kickstarted the rally, leading to RBI singles from Jeron Williams, Lucas Spence, and Pascanel Ferreras.

Ferreras, who won Tuesday's game with a two-out RBI double in the 10th, is 3-for-7 with two doubles, three RBIs, and two walks to start the week.

The lone San Antonio run came on a homer by Anthony Vilar to begin the sixth. Hicks responded by striking out three of the next four to finish his first quality start at Double-A.

The 12 strikeouts by Hicks are the most by a Corpus Christi arm in 2025.

The most Ks by a Hooks pitcher this year!

Hudson Leach followed Hicks by pitching a perfect seventh. Amilcar Chirinos stranded a walk at third in the eighth, with Anderson Bido spinning a 1-2-3 ninth.

John Garcia, who caught the one-hitter, went 2-for-4 at the plate.

Hooks hurlers have surrendered only two runs and six hits in 19 innings to start the series at San Antonio.







