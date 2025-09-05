Travs Roll Past Sod Poodles

Published on September 4, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas Travelers scored in each of the opening four innings capped by a seven-run fourth and rolled past the Amarillo Sod Poodles, 11-1 on Thursday night. Michael Morales was the beneficiary of the offense working five innings to earn the win while surrendering just one run on seven hits. Colt Emerson, Hunter Fitz-Gerald and Freuddy Batista had two hits each for the Travs while Bill Knight drove in three runs. Four relievers combined to retire the final 11 Sod Poodle hitters.

Moments That Mattered

* Amarillo left the bases loaded in the first as Morales recorded three strikeouts. Arkansas then cashed a leadoff double in the bottom of the inning for the lead. Emerson doubled, went to third on a balk and scored on a sacrifice fly by Knight.

* The game was put away when the Travs scored seven times with two outs in the fourth inning. With two on and two out six straight Travs reached for free on three hit by pitch and three walks. Batista then capped the rally with a two run single.

Notable Travs Performances

* 1B Hunter Fitz-Gerald: 2-4, BB, 2 runs, RBI

* C Freuddy Batista: 2-4, run, 2B, 2 RBI

* RHP Michael Morales: Win, 5 IP, 7 H, R, 2 BB, 5 K

News and Notes

* Amarillo pitching plunked six Arkansas batters on the night, four in the fourth inning alone.

* The Travs wore Hill Country jerseys to raise money for the victims of the floods in July that occurred in Kerr County Texas.

The series continues on Friday night with lefty Adam Seminaris (6-7, 2.93) making the start for Arkansas against righty Daniel Eagen (0-1, 2.38). It is a Fireworks Friday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







