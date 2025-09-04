Lopez, Chavez Shine in 12-Inning Win

Published on September 4, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

MIDLAND, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders outlasted the Midland RockHounds 6-5 in 12 innings on Wednesday night from Momentum Bank Ballpark to capture their fourth win in a row.

Frisco (29-29, 67-59) struck first in the top of the first inning when Luis Mieses cracked an RBI single to make it 1-0 against Midland (21-38, 60-68) starter Braden Nett, who struck out 11 over 6.2 innings.

In the second, the RockHounds responded with a Brayan Buelvas two-run homer to take a 2-1 lead off of Leandro Lopez. Lopez fired a career-high 6.1 innings while allowing just the two runs on five hits. He struck out five and did not walk a batter.

Frainyer Chavez then tied the game at 2-2 for the Riders with a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning. He finished his night 3-for-5 with three runs scored and two RBIs.

With the game tied going into extras, the Riders took the lead on an infield RBI single from Ian Moller in the 10th, but the RockHounds tied the game at 3-3 on an RBI groundout in the bottom of the 10th.

In the 11th, Frisco put up a pair of runs with a Keyber Rodriguez sacrifice fly and Chavez scoring on an error, but Midland tied it again at 5-5 with two of their own in the bottom of the 11th.

Finally, in the 12th, Frisco scored on a Chavez sacrifice fly to push the score to 6-5 and Daniel Missaki shut the door with his second save of the season in the bottom of the 12th.

Avery Weems (3-1) took the win for Frisco and CD Pelham (3-4) was handed the loss.

Notes to know

-Biggers extended his team-leading streaks on Wednesday, getting a hit in his ninth consecutive game and reaching base in his 18th straight. During the hitting streak, he is batting .387 (12-for-31).

-Frisco has now won four games in a row and their 17-7 record since August 6th leads the Texas League.

-With an Amarillo loss, Frisco's elimination number is five with 10 games remaining in the second half.

The RoughRiders face the RockHounds at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 4th for the third game of the six-game series. The RoughRiders will send out RHP David Davalillo (2-3, 2.12).

