Walcott Leads Riders to Win in Finale

Published on September 7, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







MIDLAND, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders took down the Midland RockHounds on Sunday evening, 5-1, from Momentum Bank Ballpark.

Frisco (30-32, 68-62) jumped out in front early in the third. Theo Hardy doubled down the left field line to put the Riders on the board before Sebastian Walcott roped an RBI single into left to give the Riders a 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth, Midland (24-39, 63-69) struck against Jose Gonzalez (2-2) with an RBI single from T.J. Schofield-Sam to draw within 2-1. The unearned run was all Gonzalez allowed over his six innings on four hits while striking out four and walking two.

The Riders then added on in the eighth on a two-run triple from Walcott and a sacrifice fly from Keyber Rodriguez, producing a 5-1 win.

The RoughRiders bullpen threw scoreless baseball the rest of the way with runless innings from Jackson Kelley, Emiliano Teodo and Gerardo Carrillo.

Domingo Robles (0-4) was handed the loss for Midland, ceding two runs over his five innings.

Notes to know

-Walcott hit safely in all six games in the series, hitting .360 (9-for-25)/.429/.560/.989 with a triple, home run, six RBIs and three steals.

-With an Amarillo win, Frisco's elimination number is one with six games remaining in the second half.

After a day off, the RoughRiders face the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Royals affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, September 9th for the first game of the final six-game series of the year.

Tune into the H-E-B Riders Baseball Network by going to RidersBaseball.com/Broadcast.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from September 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.