Springfield's Franchise-Best Win Streak Ends Sunday

Published on September 7, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - Springfield's franchise-best eleven-game winning streak came to an end on Sunday with a 2-1, ten-inning loss to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. Despite the loss, the Cardinals took five of six games during their final regular season road series of the season.

DECISIONS:

W: Nicholas Regalado (3-0)

L: Zan Mills (5-5)

NOTES:

After five innings without a hit, Springfield picked up three in the sixth inning, including an RBI single from Darlin Moquete to tie the game at one.

Tyler Bradt made his second spot start of the season, firing three innings of one-run ball with four strikeouts.

Edwin Nuñez tossed two shutout innings with a pair of strikeouts.

Austin Love tossed two shutout innings as well with a strikeout.

With the game going ten innings, Springfield is now 8-5 in extra inning games in 2025.

UP NEXT:

Tuesday, September 9, 6:35 PM at Hammons Field vs San Antonio Missions

RHP Chen-Wei Lin (0-0, 30.38) vs TBA

Radio: Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com







Texas League Stories from September 7, 2025

