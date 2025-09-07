13-Inning Affair Goes Against Arkansas

North Little Rock, AR - In their longest game of the season, the Arkansas Travelers had their four game winning streak snapped, falling 6-5 to the Amarillo Sod Poodles in 13 innings. The Sod Poodles ended a seven game losing streak with the victory. The Travs never led in the contest but came back to tie the score twice before making the game's final out with the bases loaded. Lazaro Montes had two hits and two RBIs in the comeback efforts. Starter Reid VanScoter worked five innings and allowed only two runs while striking out six. Amarillo was kept off the board by four relievers from the 7th through the 11th innings before both teams scored in the 12th and 13th.

Moments That Mattered

* Montes lined a two out double over the head of the left fielder to tie the game in the 12th inning.

* Amarillo scored twice in the top of the 13th. First on a single from Jesus Valdez then immediately after on a bunt base hit by Ryan Waldschmidt.

* Arkansas answered with a run in the bottom half and had the bases loaded but a pop out ended the game.

Notable Travs Performances

* CF Bill Knight: 2-5, BB, 2 runs, 2B

* RF Lazaro Montes: 2-6, 2B, 2 RBI

* C Nick Raposo: 2-4, 2 BB

News and Notes

* It was the Travs' longest game of the season in innings (13) and time (3:48).

* Arkansas went 3-for-20 with runners in scoring position and left 16 runners on base.

The series wraps up on Sunday with righty Stefan Raeth (1-0, 4.97) making the start for Arkansas against righty Alec Baker (2-4, 5.97). It is Operation: Military Appreciation, a Family Sunday and kids run the bases after the game. First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







