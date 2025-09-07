Travs Fall in Home Finale

North Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas Travelers came up just short in a comeback effort, falling in the final scheduled home game of 2025, 6-5 to the Amarillo Sod Poodles. The Travs tied the game after trailing by three early and then after trailing by three again got within one but left the tying run in scoring position in each of the final two innings. Freuddy Batista led the offense with a perfect 4-4 day including a double and his first Travs homer to finish the day with two runs batted in. On the mound, Danny Wirchansky and Jason Ruffcorn each pitched two scoreless innings.

Moments That Mattered

* Arkansas tied the game on the first two pitches of the seventh inning when Josh Hood doubled and then scored on Batista's single.

* Amarillo went in front for good in the top of the eighth when Jose Fernandez hit an RBI single but circled the bases on a little league home run with two errors on the play allowing two more runs to score.

Notable Travs Performances

* CF Bill Knight: 2-4, run, 2B, RBI

* C Freuddy Batista: 4-4, run, 2B, HR, 2 RBI

News and Notes

* The Travs finished with a 39-30 home record.

* Over 255,000 fans attended games at Dickey-Stephens Park in 2025.

After a day off Monday, the Travs open the final series of the season on Tuesday night at Tulsa. Switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje (1-0, 3.80) makes the start for Arkansas. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







