Wind Surge Walk off Drillers

Published on September 7, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - Ben Ross hit a walk-off home run in a 12-11 win for the Wichita Wind Surge over the Tulsa Drillers at Equity Bank Park. The Wind Surge are now two games back of the Drillers for the playoff spot.

After Kole Myers reached on an infield error, Chris Newell doubled to the right-center gap to drive him in and give Tulsa a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. James Tibbs III lined a two-run home run over the top of the right field wall two frames later to triple the early advantage for the Drillers.

Wichita put up four runs in the home half of the third on an RBI single to right by Hendry Mendez and a three-run blast to the left field berm by Andrew Cossetti that gave the Wind Surge a 4-3 lead.

Mendez yanked an RBI triple toward the right field corner in the bottom of the fifth, and the designated hitter got awarded home plate on a balk later in the inning. Maddux Houghton grounded a base hit up the middle for the third run of the frame and a 7-3 Wichita score.

Tulsa scored twice before the seventh inning stretch on a disengagement violation and a wild pitch. A two-run blast into the Drillers' bullpen from Cossetti, an RBI double by Houghton, and a run-scoring single by Jose Salas made it 11-5 Wind Surge after seven.

Six unanswered runs followed for Tulsa over the eighth and ninth, with two-run hits by Myers and Tibbs III in the eighth. The latter was a triple to the wall in right-center. Taylor Young tied the game 11-11 by scampering in on a wild pitch in the ninth.

On the first pitch of the bottom of the ninth inning, Ross launched a walk-off solo home run to left field for a 12-11 Wichita final. The victory brought the Propeller back to the ICT for the first time since 2021.

Jaylen Nowlin improved to 5-0 with the win after giving up an earned run on a hit and two walks over one and one-third innings.

POSTGAME NOTES

The Wind Surge are two games behind the Drillers for the second-half playoff spot with six regular games remaining.

Wichita wins the Propeller Series for the second time and first since 2021.

The Wind Surge record their third walk-off win of the season and second of the homestand.

Wichita finishes the 2025 regular season with a franchise-best 44-25 home record.

The Wind Surge play their final regular season series on the road in Corpus Christi, beginning on Tuesday.

Wichita heads on the road for their final regular season series against the Corpus Christi Hooks on September 9 at 6:35 PM.







