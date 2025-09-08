Sixth Annual 9/11 Memorial Workout at Whataburger Field
Published on September 7, 2025 under Texas League (TL)
Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
CORPUS CHRISTI - The Corpus Christi Hooks invite members of community to Whataburger Field the morning of September 11, 2025 for the sixth annual 9/11 memorial workout.
Participation is free, donations will be accepted during the event with all proceeds benefitting local First Responders groups. Participants are encouraged to arrive at 9:50 AM with the stair climb beginning at 10:00 AM.
A separate stair climb reserved solely for local military members and first responders will occur at 8:00 AM, participants are recommended to arrive at 7:30 AM.
The event is presented by LyondellBasell and hosted by the United States Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi.
