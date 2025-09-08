Sixth Annual 9/11 Memorial Workout at Whataburger Field

Published on September 7, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - The Corpus Christi Hooks invite members of community to Whataburger Field the morning of September 11, 2025 for the sixth annual 9/11 memorial workout.

Participation is free, donations will be accepted during the event with all proceeds benefitting local First Responders groups. Participants are encouraged to arrive at 9:50 AM with the stair climb beginning at 10:00 AM.

A separate stair climb reserved solely for local military members and first responders will occur at 8:00 AM, participants are recommended to arrive at 7:30 AM.

The event is presented by LyondellBasell and hosted by the United States Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi.







Texas League Stories from September 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.