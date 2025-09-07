Amarillo Takes Road Finale

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (68-64) defeated the Arkansas Travelers (66-66), 6-5, on Sunday afternoon at Dickey-Stephens Park. Six runs were just enough to take the final road game of the regular season and push the magic number to one.

Amarillo used a Caleb Roberts first-inning, two-run blast to take a 2-0 lead. Jean Walters 's RBI double made it 3-0 in the second. Freuddy Batista got Arkansas on the board in the third with a solo shot to make it 3-1. The hosts added a Bill Knight sacrifice fly to close the gap to one run at 3-2.

Arkansas tied the game at 3-3 in the seventh on Batista's third hit of the day, an RBI single to center. Alec Baker avoided further damage in the inning to complete his seven inning outing, a new career-high for the right hander.

Amarillo retook the lead in the eighth on a wild play. With LuJames Groover on second, Roberts on first and one out, Jose Fernandez 's sinking liner went off the glove of diving center fielder Knight for a single. Groover scored before Roberts came across on an errant throw back into the infield. Fernandez kept running, looking to advance to third. The throw there was offline, trickling into left and allowed him to score a Little League, inside-the-park home run.

Arkansas got two runs across in the bottom half to make it a one-run game. Cesar Gomez entered for the ninth. The righty worked around the tying and winning runs to secure a save and give Amarillo its second straight victory and a magic number of one.

Following an off day, Amarillo will face Midland in the final homestand of the regular season. No starters have been announced.

POSTGAME NOTES

BAKER STREET: Today's starter Alec Baker tossed seven innings of three-run ball, picking up the win and his first career quality start...the right hander struck out three in the longest outing of his career.

ROAD WARRIORS: Amarillo secured their 38th road win of the season today, setting a new single-season franchise record.







