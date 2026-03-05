Reading with RUCKUS Program Makes Strong Return in 2026

Published on March 5, 2026

AMARILLO, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles are proud to announce the return of the Reading with RUCKUS program, an impactful free reading program entering its sixth year.

Intersect is returning as the Presenting Sponsor of the Reading with RUCKUS program for the third consecutive year. Through this continued partnership, the program has expanded its reach, bringing literacy resources and encouragement to even more classrooms across the Texas Panhandle.

"Partnering with the Amarillo Sod Poodles through Reading with RUCKUS is an engaging way to inspire a lifelong love of reading among local students," said Elizabeth Knowles, Head of Community Engagement at Intersect. "We believe literacy is a meaningful investment in the future, helping cultivate the next generation of innovators and leaders throughout the Texas Panhandle."

The goal of the Reading With RUCKUS program presented by Intersect is to promote the importance of literacy in grade-school children. The program is set up like a baseball game, with students challenged to read nine books during the month of March, representing the nine innings of a game.

Once a student finishes all books at their reading level, they receive a free ticket to a Sod Poodles game in 2026. Additionally, each student receives a prize from a sponsor of the program for every book they complete. Each inning is sponsored by a different organization, including:

1st Inning - Chuy's

2nd Inning - Texas Roadhouse

3rd Inning - Sod Poodles Team Store

4th Inning - Whataburger

5th Inning - Nothing Bundt Cakes

6th Inning - Sonic

7th Inning - Don Harrington Discovery Center

8th Inning - McDonald's

9th Inning - Amarillo Sod Poodles

Each student who participates in the program also receives a Sod Poodles-themed bookmark and each participating classroom receives a Sod Poodles-themed poster to track their students' progress.

Over 21,000 students from 65 different schools across 16 different school districts are participating this year, making this the largest edition of the program since its inception.

