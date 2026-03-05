2026 Single Game Tickets on Sale Now as Missions Unveil Promotional Calendar

Published on March 5, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions have revealed a jam-packed promotional calendar for the 2026 season. Single game tickets are officially on sale today, and fans can get a hold of tickets to 13 giveaway items, weekly promotions and so much more.

For the first time ever, Opening Day will feature fireworks thanks to Chevrolet when the Missions begin their home schedule on Tuesday, April 7 at 7:05 p.m. against the Corpus Christi Hooks. A few days later on Friday, April 10, the Missions will kick off Fiesta extra early with a first-of-its-kind Rey Feo giveaway jersey, which will go to the first 2,000 fans courtesy of McCombs Ford West and Rey Feo 77.

Fans will recognize the return of some classic weekday promotions that are favorites in the Alamo City. AARP $2 Tuesday is back every Tuesday after Opening Day with $2 berm/bullpen/outfield reserved tickets, $2 draft beers, $2 hot dogs and $2 Sofia's pizza slices.

Every Thursday will once again be Taco Bell Value Night, when tickets are discounted while sodas, hot dogs, popcorn and beers are $2. Thursdays are also when the Missions turn into the Flying Chanclas de San Antonio in celebration of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversiņn.

Bark in the Park is bigger and better this year, as dogs are welcome to cheer on the Missions every Wednesday, presented by North Park Subaru. And after a purrfect debut last year, Take Meowt to the Ballgame will return on Wednesday, May 13, when cats are invited to The Wolff.

Select Sundays will be Military Appreciation Days, when those who show a valid military ID will receive four free bullpen/outfield reserved tickets. Military Appreciation Days are scheduled for Sunday, April 12, presented by Supreme Performance, Sunday, May 17, presented by Hooters, Sunday, June 14, presented by Boeing, Sunday, Aug. 9, presented by Coca-Cola and Chevrolet and Sunday, Sept. 6, presented by Coca-Cola and New York Life.

Bobbleheads will return to The Wolff for the first time in several years. Missions owners and Spurs legends Manu Ginobili and David Robinson sport their Missions gear in a pitcher/catcher bobblehead set that connects, so fans will want to attend Friday, July 17 and Friday, Sept. 4 to obtain both.

McCombs Ford West will continue to provide fans with must-have giveaway jerseys. The Rey Feo jersey will kick things off on Friday, April 10. Fans will be able to look just like their Missions with a grey road jersey on Friday, May 15. In celebration of America's 250th anniversary, Friday, July 3 will feature a patriotic Missions jersey. Finally, throw it back to the early 2000s with a retro black and gold Missions jersey and Friday, Aug. 21. For all these games, jerseys go to the first 2,000 fans.

The giveaways don't end there. Novo Brazil presents a Missions water bottle on Friday, April 24, James Avery will bring a Missions crossbody bag on Friday, May 8, a Hawaiian shirt courtesy of SAWS will fill the stands on Friday, May 29, a short sleeve hoodie will be presented by Texana on Friday, July 24 and Methodist Healthcare will sponsor a Missions backpack on Friday, Aug. 7.

This year, America celebrates its 250th anniversary, and the Missions are throwing a massive party. There will be a huge fireworks and drone show on Saturday, July 4 when the Missions host the Amarillo Sod Poodles. There will also be a post-game concert, set to be announced soon.

Every Saturday night game will feature either fireworks or a drone show, and Saturday theme nights will be revealed at a later date. Additionally, every Saturday night home game through August 22, fans will have a chance to participate in the Texas Lottery Lucky Row. Each attendee in the selected lucky row who is 18 or older will win scratch tickets courtesy of the Texas Lottery.

As for some more fan-favorites, Security Service Federal Credit Union presents Used Car Night and Shirt Off Our Back Night. On Friday, June 12, fans at the game can enter to win a used car. On Thursday, Sept. 3, fans will have the opportunity to win an autographed, game-worn jersey immediately after the game.

It's safe to say fans have plenty of reasons to cheer on the Missions at Wolff Stadium this season. The full promotional calendar can be found below, and tickets are on sale now, so call 210-675-7275 or visit samissions.com for more information.

Full Promotional Calendar (All dates and promotions are subject to change)

Tuesday, April 7 - Opening Day fireworks, presented by Chevrolet

Wednesday, April 8 - Bark in the Park, presented by North Park Subaru

Thursday, April 9 - Taco Bell Value Night (Discounted tickets, $2 beer, hot dogs and sodas, Missions play as Flying Chanclas de San Antonio)

Friday, April 10 - Rey Feo Baseball Jersey Giveaway, presented by McCombs Ford West and Rey Feo 77 (First 2,000 fans)

Sunday, April 12 - Military Appreciation Day, presented by Supreme Performance

Tuesday, April 21 - AARP $2 Tuesday ($2 Berm/Bullpen/Outfield Reserved tickets, beer, hot dogs, popcorn and Sofia's pizza slices)

Wednesday, April 22 - Bark in the Park, Presented by North Park Subaru

Thursday, April 23 - Taco Bell Value Night (Discounted tickets, $2 beer, hot dogs and sodas, Missions play as Flying Chanclas de San Antonio)

Friday, April 24 - Missions Water Bottle Giveaway, presented by Novo Brazil (First 1,500 fans)

Tuesday, May 5 - AARP $2 Tuesday ($2 Berm/Bullpen/Outfield Reserved tickets, beer, hot dogs, popcorn and Sofia's pizza slices)

Wednesday, May 6 - Education Day, presented by Christus Children's

Thursday, May 7 - Taco Bell Value Night (Discounted tickets, $2 beer, hot dogs and sodas, Missions play as Flying Chanclas de San Antonio)

Friday, May 8 - Cross Body Bag Giveaway, presented by James Avery (First 1,500 fans)

Sunday, May 10 - Mother's Day Charm Giveaway, presented by James Avery

Tuesday, May 12 - AARP $2 Tuesday ($2 Berm/Bullpen/Outfield Reserved tickets, beer, hot dogs, popcorn and Sofia's pizza slices)

Wednesday, May 13 - Take Meowt to the Ballgame, presented by North Park Subaru

Thursday, May 14 - Taco Bell Value Night (Discounted tickets, $2 beer, hot dogs and sodas, Missions play as Flying Chanclas de San Antonio)

Friday, May 15 - Missions Grey Road Jersey Giveaway, presented by McCombs Ford West (First 2,000 fans)

Sunday, May 17 - Military Appreciation Day, presented by Hooters

Tuesday, May 26 - AARP $2 Tuesday ($2 Berm/Bullpen/Outfield Reserved tickets, beer, hot dogs, popcorn and Sofia's pizza slices)

Wednesday, May 27 - Bark in the Park, Presented by North Park Subaru

Thursday, May 28 - Taco Bell Value Night (Discounted tickets, $2 beer, hot dogs and sodas, Missions play as Flying Chanclas de San Antonio)

Friday, May 29 - Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway, presented by SAWS (First 1,500 fans)

Tuesday, June 9 - AARP $2 Tuesday ($2 Berm/Bullpen/Outfield Reserved tickets, beer, hot dogs, popcorn and Sofia's pizza slices)

Wednesday, June 10 - Bark in the Park, Presented by North Park Subaru

Thursday, June 11 - Taco Bell Value Night (Discounted tickets, $2 beer, hot dogs and sodas, Missions play as Flying Chanclas de San Antonio)

Friday, June 12 - Used Car Night, presented by Security Service Federal Credit Union

Sunday, June 14 - Military Appreciation Day, presented by Boeing

Tuesday, June 30 - AARP $2 Tuesday ($2 Berm/Bullpen/Outfield Reserved tickets, beer, hot dogs, popcorn and Sofia's pizza slices)

Wednesday, July 1 - Bark in the Park, Presented by North Park Subaru

Thursday, July 2 - Taco Bell Value Night (Discounted tickets, $2 beer, hot dogs and sodas, Missions play as Flying Chanclas de San Antonio)

Friday, July 3 - America 250th Anniversary Jersey Giveaway, presented by McCombs Ford West (First 2,000 fans)

Friday, July 17 - Manu Ginobili Bobblehead (First 1,500 fans)

Tuesday, July 21 - AARP $2 Tuesday ($2 Berm/Bullpen/Outfield Reserved tickets, beer, hot dogs, popcorn and Sofia's pizza slices)

Wednesday, July 22 - Bark in the Park, Presented by North Park Subaru

Thursday, July 23 - Taco Bell Value Night (Discounted tickets, $2 beer, hot dogs and sodas, Missions play as Flying Chanclas de San Antonio)

Friday, July 24 - Short Sleeve Hoodie Giveaway, presented by Texana (First 1,500 fans)

Tuesday, August 4 - AARP $2 Tuesday ($2 Berm/Bullpen/Outfield Reserved tickets, beer, hot dogs, popcorn and Sofia's pizza slices)

Wednesday, August 5 - Bark in the Park, Presented by North Park Subaru

Thursday, August 6 - Taco Bell Value Night (Discounted tickets, $2 beer, hot dogs and sodas, Missions play as Flying Chanclas de San Antonio)

Friday, August 7 - Missions Backpack Giveaway, presented by Methodist Healthcare (First 1,500 fans)

Sunday, August 9 - Military Appreciation Day, presented by Coca-Cola and Chevrolet

Tuesday, August 18 - AARP $2 Tuesday ($2 Berm/Bullpen/Outfield Reserved tickets, beer, hot dogs, popcorn and Sofia's pizza slices)

Wednesday, August 19 - Bark in the Park, Presented by North Park Subaru

Thursday, August 20 - Taco Bell Value Night (Discounted tickets, $2 beer, hot dogs and sodas, Missions play as Flying Chanclas de San Antonio)

Friday, August 21 - Retro Missions Jersey Giveaway, presented by McCombs Ford West (First 2,000 fans)

Tuesday, September 1 - AARP $2 Tuesday ($2 Berm/Bullpen/Outfield Reserved tickets, beer, hot dogs, popcorn and Sofia's pizza slices)

Wednesday, September 2 - Bark in the Park, Presented by North Park Subaru

Thursday, September 3 - Shirt Off Our Back Night, presented by Security Service Federal Credit Union & Taco Bell Value Night (Discounted tickets, $2 beer, hot dogs and sodas, Missions play as Flying Chanclas de San Antonio)

Friday, September 4 - David Robinson Bobblehead (First 1,500 fans)

Sunday, September 6 - Military Appreciation Day, presented by Coca-Cola and New York Life







