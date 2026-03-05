Mexican League's Tecolotes de Los Dos Laredos to Face Flying Chanclas on March 27-29

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions, playing as the Flying Chanclas de San Antonio, will host the Tecolotes de Los Dos Laredos of the Liga Mexicana de Beisbol (LMB) in an exhibition series at Nelson Wolff Stadium. Games are scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on Friday, March 27, and Saturday, March 28, while the series finale on Sunday, March 29 begins at 12:05 p.m.

The Tecolotes are one of LMB's most historic franchises, having played almost continuously since their founding in 1940. Beyond their five championships-which rank fifth among 20 LMB teams-the Tecolotes are best known as the world's only binational team, splitting their home games between two countries in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico and Laredo, Texas.

2026 will be the fourth consecutive season in which the Flying Chanclas host a Mexican League squad. The Acereros de Monclova played here in 2023 and 2025, while the Saraperos de Saltillo visited in 2024. The Tecolotes played against the Acereros at Wolff Stadium in 2021, but they have never faced the Flying Chanclas.

